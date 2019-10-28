Log in
Kenya's KenGen to delay full-year results by a month

10/28/2019 | 05:27am EDT
Kenya Electricity Generating Company workers walk at the Olkaria II Geothermal power plant near the Rift Valley town of Naivasha

NAIROBI (Reuters) - KenGen, Kenya's biggest electricity producer, will delay by a month the publication of its financial results for the year ended June, the company said over the weekend.

The state-controlled company must secure approval for reporting its financial results from the government's new auditor general, who is expected to be appointed as the previous occupant retired in August.

The company was expected to post its earnings by the end of this month, in line with market rules that require companies to publish their results within three months of the close of the review period.

"KenGen has sought the approval of the CMA (Capital Markets Authority) to publish the results on or before Nov. 30, 2019," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

