Kenya's KenGen to delay full-year results by a month

The state-controlled company must secure approval for reporting its financial results from the government's new auditor general, who is expected to be appointed as the previous occupant retired in August.

The company was expected to post its earnings by the end of this month, in line with market rules that require companies to publish their results within three months of the close of the review period.

"KenGen has sought the approval of the CMA (Capital Markets Authority) to publish the results on or before Nov. 30, 2019," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)