Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Kenya's KenGen to raise funds from the market this year, eyes green bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 06:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: Kenya Electricity Generating Company workers walk past the pylons of high-tension electricity power lines at the Olkaria II Geothermal power plant near the Rift Valley town of Naivasha

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenya Electricity Generating Company plans to raise funds from the market later this year and it may opt to issue the country's first green bond, its chief executive said.

KenGen has a 1,631 megawatt annual capacity and it supplies 70 percent of the East African nation's electricity. Private investors hold 30 percent of the company while the rest is held by the state.

Rebecca Miano, KenGen's CEO, said the company would go to the market once it redeems its 10-year, 25 billion shillings ($250 million) bond in October.

The bond was heavily oversubscribed when it was issued in 2009.

"Our finance people are burning the midnight oil to look at the possibilities," she told Reuters in an interview late on Wednesday, without giving a figure for the target amount.

"The team is looking at asset backed securities, they are also looking at green bonds."

The so-called green bonds help to finance projects in the renewable energy, energy-efficiency, green transport and wastewater treatment sectors.

Kenya's capital markets regulator is set to unveil regulations for private issuance of green bonds next week, paving the way for the first issue.

Although Kenya has high consumer electricity tariffs compared with countries like Egypt and South Africa, the government's policies had boosted investment in the sector, Miano said, helping it to avoid blackouts or schedule cuts.

"Kenya was among the first countries in Africa to liberalise generation and it has its own advantages. You have many players and it brings competition... you have adequate power," she said.

KenGen has shifted its strategy in recent years to focus on renewable energy in order to reduce the risk posed by its hydro generation dams, which are normally susceptible to a drop in production when the rains fail.

Geothermal steam, hot underground steam found in the Rift Valley which is used to drive turbines for electricity production, accounts for nearly a third of the firm's annual production, Miano said.

"Our geothermal-led strategy is bearing fruit," she said, adding the company was developing capacity for an extra 720 MW in the next four years to 2022.

The new plants being developed are mainly in geothermal with one plant, with a capacity for 80 MW, being in wind.

KenGen paid a dividend to shareholders for its year ended last June, breaking a two-year dividend drought associated with the costs of building the new geothermal plants and installing additional capacity in existing plants.

Miano said shareholders might secure additional dividends in the future.

"The outlook is positive because we have projects that we are implementing that will increase our business and we do hope that the board will continue (recommending a dividend)," she said. ($1 = 100.1000 Kenyan shillings)

(Editing by)

By Duncan Miriri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
06:22aKenya's KenGen to raise funds from the market this year, eyes green bond
RE
02/13China considering measures to adjust lending rates for companies - central bank official
RE
02/13UK watchdog tells commodity, bond traders to step up market surveillance
RE
02/13British Government Bond Yields Fall After Latest Inflation Data
DJ
02/12Bundesbank's Jens Weidmann Says ECB's Bond Buys Could Jeopardize Its Independence
DJ
02/11Altria to tap European bond market to help fund Juul stake buy
RE
02/09BOND REPORT : 'Passion Budgeting' Lets You Keep What Matters Most Yet Still Fix Your Finances
DJ
02/08Despite strong jobs data, Bank of Canada seen keeping rates steady
RE
02/08ADB raises $100 million via maiden offshore peso-linked bonds
RE
02/08South Africa's Eskom bonds rise on Ramaphosa's pledge to split utility
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
2DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
3NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years
5RENAULT : RENAULT : 2018 Profit Slumped; Maintains Dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.