Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenya's lending cap repeal removes hurdle to rate cut - cenbank governor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 02:56am EST
Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge addresses a news conference at the Central Bank of Kenya headquarters in Nairobi

Kenya's scrapping of a cap on banks' lending rates has removed one of the concerns the central bank had about cutting interest rates, its governor said on Tuesday, adding that monetary policy direction was "clear".

Kenya's parliament agreed last week to ditch an interest rate limit that was introduced in 2016 to curb high borrowing costs. The cap has since been blamed for choking business activity and economic growth.

Kenya's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is due to meet to set interest rates on Nov. 25, had previously raised concerns that if it cut rates there could be a "perverse" reaction due to the commercial rate cap.

In his first public comments since the cap was repealed, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge said the MPC had more "clarity" to make its monetary policy decisions. His views are likely to bolster expectations for a rate cut later this month.

"The MPC had signalled that they see potential for easing ... monetary policy, in part because fiscal policy was being tightened," Njoroge, who is also the chairman of the MPC, told Reuters in an interview in Singapore, where he was attending a fintech conference.

"There was still the question about perverse monetary reaction. Now that the repeal has come through there isn't any question anymore about the perverse reaction to monetary policy so the direction is clear."

Njoroge added that the MPC's decision this month would be based on many factors, including economic data.

Besides boosting credit flow to businesses, lifting the rate cap is also expected to help unlock a stand-by credit facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), after the expiry of a previous programme last year.

"They (IMF) did say this (rate cap) was something that was damaging the economy," Njoroge said.

"We want to engage with the IMF and eventually conclude on an arrangement. This is the right time to insure ourselves. Before the house is burning, not when the house is burning."

Kenyan assets, including stocks and the shilling currency, have rallied in recent weeks as it became clear the interest rate cap would be lifted.

The policy is expected to benefit local banks although there are concerns about a return to excessive borrowing costs.

KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, has said that the economic and business environment would no longer support very high interest rates.

By Joe Brock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $62.26 a barrel Monday, 11 November 2019
PU
03:50aKRISENERGY : releases 3Q2019 and 9M2019 financials
PU
03:50aJFE : Presentation Material of Financial Results in First Half of Fiscal Year 2019 ending March 31, 2020
PU
03:48aSouth African rand firmer in early trade
RE
03:47aEU Commission to propose bank capital reform by June - Dombrovskis
RE
03:44aHyundai Development-led group picked for South Korea's Asiana stake
RE
03:41aVisa to acquire stake in Nigeria's Interswitch
RE
03:38aSouth African state airline says could cut more than 900 jobs
RE
03:36aHuawei to give staff $286 million bonus for helping it ride out U.S. curbs
RE
03:35aEuro zone banks rushing to cash in on ECB's tiered rate - Coeure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
4ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..
5Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group