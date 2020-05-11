Kenya's shilling holds steady against the dollar

The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday due to weak demand for dollars as the market continued to assess the potential impact of an IMF loan and recovering farm exports.

At 0720 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 105.95/106.15 per dollar, unchanged from Friday's closing rate.

Cargo flights ferrying Kenyan flowers and other fresh produce to Europe have started taking off again after western nations started easing their lockdown measures.

The International Monetary Fund approved $739 million in emergency funding for Kenya last week, to help the East African nation tackle the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Duncan Miriri)