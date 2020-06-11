Log in
Kenya sets a budget deficit of 7.5% of GDP in 2020/21 financial year

06/11/2020 | 09:19am EDT
Kenya's Finance Minister Ukur Yatani holds up a briefcase containing the Government Budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year in Nairobi

Kenya's finance minister Ukur Yatani on Thursday set a budget deficit of 7.5% of GDP for the fiscal year starting in July, saying the coronavirus pandemic had upended the government's plan to reduce reliance on debt.

"Our fiscal consolidation plan has been adversely affected by the events over the last six months," Yatani told parliament as he presented the government's budget, while also referring to the impact of a locust invasion and flooding.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

