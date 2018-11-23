Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenyan: New European support for private sector and East Africa-wide funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2018 | 11:06am CET
  • EIB announces four projects in Kenya and the wider region, ranging from backing for Telkom Kenya Ltd. 3G & 4G expansion, to support for the Medical Credit Fund.
  • USD 78m financing in support of private sector players to ultimately benefit the underserved in terms of access to both connectivity and quality healthcare.

At a ceremony in Nairobi today, the European Investment Bank has announced four new projects it will support in Kenya and the wider East-African region. The four projects will receive loans worth of USD 78 million, a large part of which will be disbursed in Kenyan Shillings, to minimize the risk of currency volatility for the Bank's counterparts.

The EIB's Vice President Ambroise Fayolle commented: 'The projects we announce today in Nairobi, build on what we discussed in Addis Ababa yesterday at the EIB & UNIDO 'Africa Day'. This financing will benefit strategic initiatives by private sector players, who will be the key to propelling the Kenyan and African economy forward. Our backing will help to provide thousands of people with improved access to quality healthcare, and potentially millions of people with access to data networks, which nowadays is a basic condition for doing business in a connected world.'

The loan agreements signed include a EUR 35 million project with Telkom Kenya Ltd. to allow Kenya's third telecommunications provider to increase its 3G and 4G coverage and invest in its Fibre-To-The-Building network, which will dramatically improve services to SMEs and corporate customers.

BCS Group will benefit from a USD 18 million loan to fund the deployment of fibre optic networks throughout Eastern and Central Africa, including Zambia and Uganda, as well as bordering towns in DRC, where broadband access is limited, enabling reliable connectivity services.

The Medical Credit Fund is a region-wide operator that invests in small players in the healthcare sectors, such as clinics, pharmacies, diagnostics centres and hospitals, so they can provide quality healthcare in underserved region. The EIB will invest USD 5 million, denominated in Kenyan Shillings.

Finally, the EIB will invest USD 15 million in the 'Novastar II' venture capital impact fund, which closed at USD 72,5 million last month. The fund will back early-stage businesses, that address proven demand for basic goods and services with innovative business models, that widen access, improve quality, and lower cost for the mass low-income markets in East and Anglophone West Africa.

Disclaimer

EIB - European Investment Bank published this content on 23 November 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2018 10:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:14pEuropean markets bring modest relief, euro sinks after weak German survey
RE
01:13pEuropean markets bring modest relief, euro sinks after weak German survey
RE
01:12pEuropean markets bring modest relief, euro sinks after weak German survey
RE
01:05pWeaker German exports, private sector growth worry investors
RE
01:04pMalaysia to lift bio-content in biodiesel from December 1
RE
01:04pGermany's surplus to peak at 60 billion euros this year - Spiegel
RE
01:04pKenya Power gets tough on late bill payers after profit plunges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1No more fake Fidelity or bogus Buffett - China bars new copycat fund names
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : German court rules Volkswagen must reimburse owner full price of car
3KKR & CO INC : Chinese PE firm Boyu Capital raising at least $3 billion new fund - sources
4Oil prices hit year low as OPEC considers output cut
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : INTERIM RENAULT BOSS: I'll protect our interests in Nissan alliance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.