Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenyan bank KCB Group H1 profit rises, parks more money for bad loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:33am EDT
Customers are seen outside the banking hall at the Kenya Commercial Bank, Kencom branch in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, on Thursday posted a 5% rise in first-half pretax profit boosted by growth across segments, and said it set aside more money to cover bad loans.

The bank, which posted a pretax profit of 17.93 billion shillings ($173.82 million), said in a statement it boosted its provisions for bad debts to 3 billion shillings during the period, from 0.8 billion shillings a year earlier.

"This big increase in loan provision is mostly due to impact of day 1 adjustments done during implementation of IFRS 9 last year," said Lawrence Kimathi, the group's chief financial officer, referring to a new accounting standard.

Non-performing loans dropped to 7.8% of the total loan book, from 8.4% in the same period last year, and well below the industry average of 12.7%, said KCB, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan.

Net interest income rose by 5% to 25.4 billion shillings mainly due to a 14% expansion in lending.

"We had a strong second quarter and witnessed continued growth across our businesses segments," said Chief Executive Joshua Oigara.

It expects to complete its takeover of National Bank of Kenya (NBK) in a share-swap transaction by the end of this quarter, it added.

Lawmakers put a dampener on the deal last week when they recommended that the deal, which is already open to NBK's shareholders, be rejected by the government, which is NBK's biggest shareholder.

Market regulator CMA said the fate of the transaction will depend on KCB attaining the minimum threshold of 75% of acceptance by NBK's shareholders, who will get 1 KCB share for every 10 NBK shares.

KCB recommended an interim dividend of 1.00 shillings per share.

($1 = 103.1500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed,; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aSouth African rand and shares bounce from sharp losses
RE
04:00aDOLLAR INDEX : Yen rebounds as markets steady amid U.S. recession jitters
RE
03:57aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Producer Price Index of Agricultural Products
PU
03:57aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Labour Force Statistics
PU
03:39aNigeria holds treasury auction after FX ban for food imports
RE
03:39aMarkets register a shock, but is Trump right to blame the Fed?
RE
03:34aVedanta fails to stop KCM liquidation in meeting with Zambia's president
RE
03:33aKenyan bank KCB Group H1 profit rises, parks more money for bad loans
RE
03:32aSterling traders and British gamblers share no-deal Brexit view
RE
03:22aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Help Drive Modernization in First Loan for Sri Lanka's Railway Sector
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rattled, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession
2VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
3TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Telstra Annual Profit Falls Sharply -- Update
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
5CARLSBERG A/S (ADR) : CARLSBERG A/S : 1st Half Revenue Rose 6.5% Amid Strong Growth in Asia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group