Kenyan federation official killed in Addis Ababa crash

03/11/2019 | 06:50am EDT

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A senior Kenyan football official was among the 157 people killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash, the country's federation said on Monday.

Hussein Swaleh, former general secretary of the Kenyan Football Federation (KFF), had been returning to Nairobi after serving as a match commisioner in Friday's African Champions League game between Ismaili and TP Mazembe Englebert in Egypt, the KFF and Confederation of African Football said.

"The President of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad, and all the African football family send their condolences to our dearest Hussein Swaleh Mtetu's family, his relatives and to the Kenyan Football Federation,” CAF statement said.

The plane, bound for Nairobi, crashed minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all on board.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

