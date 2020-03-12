Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenyan lender KCB Group's full year pretax profit rises 7.5%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Customers are seen outside the Kenya Commercial Bank in Nairobi

Kenya's top lender by assets KCB Group said on Thursday its pretax profit for 2019 jumped 7.5% to 36.73 billion shillings ($358.69 million).

Kenyan bank shares surged late last year after the government removed a cap on lending rates which had been imposed in 2016 to lower costs of credit. KCB says it expects robust lending growth this year due to the removal.

The lender said it grew both its net interest income and income from transaction commissions and other lines last year.

Earnings per share at the group, which also operates in neighbouring Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, increased to 8.11 shillings during the period, from 7.83 shillings a year earlier.

Total dividend per share was 3.50 shillings, unchanged from the previous year, KCB said.

($1 = 102.4000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aShell CEO's 2019 pay halves after fatalities, revenue fall
RE
05:51aChina automakers seek government relief after February sales dive 79% on coronavirus
RE
05:45aECB Monetary Stimulus Effort Expected as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
05:36aAirline stocks plunge as U.S. puts Europe in coronavirus quarantine
RE
05:34aBOJ's Kuroda meets with PM Abe and vows response to coronavirus
RE
05:28aGlobal stocks plunge into bear market as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban
RE
05:26aStock exchanges in Asia revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges
RE
05:24aGlobal stocks plunge into bear market as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban
RE
05:20aCoronavirus forces Italy to tighten lockdown, Trump to address U.S. crisis
RE
05:19aJP Morgan abandons Boeing buy call after three years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr to probe its financial arrangements
5RWE AG : RWE : achieves outstanding result in 2019 and remains on track for growth in renewable energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group