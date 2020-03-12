Kenyan lender KCB Group's full year pretax profit rises 7.5%

Kenyan bank shares surged late last year after the government removed a cap on lending rates which had been imposed in 2016 to lower costs of credit. KCB says it expects robust lending growth this year due to the removal.

The lender said it grew both its net interest income and income from transaction commissions and other lines last year.

Earnings per share at the group, which also operates in neighbouring Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, increased to 8.11 shillings during the period, from 7.83 shillings a year earlier.

Total dividend per share was 3.50 shillings, unchanged from the previous year, KCB said.

($1 = 102.4000 Kenyan shillings)

