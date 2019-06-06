Log in
Kenyan president renews central bank governor's term - Citizen TV

06/06/2019 | 03:43am EDT
Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed 1000 Kenyan shilling bank note during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has renewed Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge's term, local station Citizen Television said on Thursday.

Njoroge was first appointed to his post in June 2015 for a four-year term, which is renewable once.

Njoroge is a U.S.-educated economist and worked as an adviser at the International Monetary Fund before becoming governor in 2015.

During his first term, the government introduced a cap on commercial lending rates in 2016 as well as moratorium on the issuance of new commercial bank licences in 2015.

At the time, the temporary closure of Chase Bank Kenya, which followed the closure of Imperial Bank, another mid-sized lender, and Dubai Bank Kenya, a smaller lender, had dented confidence in the industry, which has also seen a jump in bad debts.

At the time, the temporary closure of Chase Bank Kenya, which followed the closure of Imperial Bank, another mid-sized lender, and Dubai Bank Kenya, a smaller lender, had dented confidence in the industry, which has also seen a jump in bad debts.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

