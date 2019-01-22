Log in
Kenyan shilling firms against dollar on tightening liquidity, remittances

01/22/2019 | 04:09am EST
A Kenya Commercial Bank Mtaani agent counts Kenya shilling notes on a money counting machine as she serves a client inside in the banking hall at the Kencom branch in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was firm against the dollar on Tuesday supported by tightening liquidity in the money market and diaspora remittances amid thin oil importer demand, traders said.

At 0655 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.50/70 per dollar, compared with 101.55/75 at Monday's close.

(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Omar Mohammed)

