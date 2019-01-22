Kenyan shilling firms against dollar on tightening liquidity, remittances

At 0655 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.50/70 per dollar, compared with 101.55/75 at Monday's close.

...........................Shilling spot rates

<0#KESF=>.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

<KE/DEBT>.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

,................Daily interbank lending rate

<0#KETSYSTR=>.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data

<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE-25 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

<KES/1> <KE/DEBT>

<KE/EQUITY>

(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Omar Mohammed)