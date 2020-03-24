Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenyan shilling inches down against dollar, spreads widen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:37am EDT
Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed Kenyan shilling bank notes during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar on Tuesday and the spread between offers and bids continued to widen due to extreme market volatility, traders said.

At 0645 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.60/107.20 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 106.40/106.60.

Like other frontier currencies, the shilling has been pummelled by the outbreak of the coronavirus and it is hovering close to its record low of 106.70 against the dollar.

Traders said the central bank's decision to slash rates and to reduce the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks could both support and work against the shilling.

"By cutting CRR, they have increased liquidity to help people buy dollars, but on the other hand reducing the benchmark rate makes it unattractive to hold shillings," said a senior currency trader at a commercial bank.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

,................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE-25 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and John Ndiso)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aFed's big move could help U.S. Treasury liquidity, but effects may not last long
RE
04:05aOil prices rise over $1 as U.S. ramps up economic support measures
RE
04:02aHeathrow Airport says weekly cargo movements surge
RE
04:01aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
03:59aDollar slips as Fed's money bazooka raises hopes of easier cash supply
RE
03:56aDollar slips as Fed's money bazooka raises hopes of easier cash supply
RE
03:54aECB intends to be major buyer in commercial player market - Villeroy
RE
03:53aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
03:52aJet fuel refining margins turn negative as airlines ground fleets
RE
03:50aBertelsmann says it is well prepared to emerge from coronavirus crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
3At Alibaba's Lazada, coronavirus measures become the latest culture conflict
4House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
5BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : Receives Emergency Use Authorization for BIOFIRE® COVID-19 Test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group