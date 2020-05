The Kenyan shilling was stable on Thursday, supported by inflows from diaspora remittances amid weak dollar demand from oil and merchandise importers, traders said.

At 0952 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.00/20 per dollar, the same as Wednesday's close.

"The supply counter is more vibrant at the moment with more dollars coming in...The lack of demand favours the shilling," said a senior trader from one commercial bank.

