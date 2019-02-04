Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenyan shilling strengthens to a six-month high against the dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 03:34am EST
A teller counts Kenya shilling notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling strengthened to its strongest level in six months against the dollar on Monday due to hard currency inflows from horticulture exports and offshore investors buying government debt amid thin oil importer demand, traders said.

At 0649 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.20/40 per dollar, a level last traded in September last year, compared with 100.40/60 at Friday's close.

(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Omar Mohammed)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57aSpain's January jobless rises after Christmas period
RE
03:34aKenyan shilling strengthens to a six-month high against the dollar
RE
03:34aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Apply for Social Innovation Tournament 2019!
PU
03:16aOLEG DERIPASKA : Questions linger over Deripaska's Rusal influence after U.S. deal
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aOil prices hit 2019 highs as sanctions against Venezuela, OPEC cuts bite
RE
03:08aAustralia vows to clean up financial sector after landmark misconduct inquiry
RE
02:57aBoard of South African state pension fund resigns as scandal deepens
RE
02:53aAustralian Treasurer says bank inquiry to end industry uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says allegations may have come from dispute between employees
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Take Five - Dogs and Pigs. World markets themes for the week ahead
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer announces cost cuts as profitability lags
5AMP LIMITED : Instant View - Australia releases financial sector inquiry report

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.