Kenyan shilling strengthens to a six-month high against the dollar
0
02/04/2019 | 03:34am EST
NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling strengthened to its strongest level in six months against the dollar on Monday due to hard currency inflows from horticulture exports and offshore investors buying government debt amid thin oil importer demand, traders said.
At 0649 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.20/40 per dollar, a level last traded in September last year, compared with 100.40/60 at Friday's close.
(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Omar Mohammed)