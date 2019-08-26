Log in
Kenyan shilling trading in tight range amid excess money market liquidity

08/26/2019 | 06:07am EDT
Kenya shilling coins and notes are pictured inside a cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling traded in a narrow range against the dollar on Monday with inflows from portfolio investors buying government debt and diaspora remittances helping ease pressure from excess liquidity in the local money market, traders said.

At 0900 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.20/40 per dollar, the same as Friday's close.

(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Omar Mohammed)

