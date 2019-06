At 0910 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.65/85 per dollar, compared with 101.55/75 at Thursday's close.

On Thursday, Kenya's finance minstrel announced the government will cut its budget deficit in the 2019/20 (July-June) financial year to 5.6% of GDP and intends to fund the gap through net local borrowing of 283.5 billion shillings.

(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Katharine Houreld)