Kenyan shilling weakens due to excess liquidity

07/19/2019 | 04:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed Kenyan shilling bank notes during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Friday due to excess liquidity in the local money markets, traders said.

At 0808 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.05/25 per dollar, compared with 102.95/103.05 at Thursday's close.

The weighted average daily interbank lending rate dropped to 1.9981 percent on Thursday, from 2.0705 percent during the previous session, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)

