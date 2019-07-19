Kenyan shilling weakens due to excess liquidity

At 0808 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.05/25 per dollar, compared with 102.95/103.05 at Thursday's close.
The weighted average daily interbank lending rate dropped to 1.9981 percent on Thursday, from 2.0705 percent during the previous session, Refinitiv data showed.
(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)