Keolis Awarded Contract to Operate Bus Services for Greensboro Transit Authority

Keolis, a global leader in managing passenger transportation systems,
has been awarded a $20 million-a-year contract to operate the Greensboro
Transit Authority’s (GTA) fixed-route bus and paratransit services. The
fixed route service comprises 16 routes and five Higher Education Area
Transit (HEAT) routes, delivering approximately 3.8 million passenger
trips annually. GTA’s paratransit services provide an additional 250,000
trips per year.
The 3.5-year contract with two one-year options to operate Greensboro’s
transit network includes safety management and training, bus maintenance
and repair, fare collection and bilingual customer service support
(English and Spanish), just some of the responsibilities detailed in
Keolis’ scope of work.
“Keolis and the GTA both believe in the power that sustainable public
transit can yield for communities. We are excited to serve this vibrant
city with strong economic growth and truly believe our partnership with
the GTA will make a positive impact,” said Steve Shaw, President &
CEO at Keolis Transit America. “We are inspired by the potential to
provide world-class transportation services to meet the evolving needs
of the Greensboro community.”
The current bus fleet will be modernized by the GTA with more
environmentally sustainable vehicles through the introduction of
electric buses. Starting November 2018, electric Proterra buses will
replace vehicles in the 43-bus fleet. By March 2019, 14 electric buses
will be in operation with aspirations to eventually have a fully
electric fleet.
Keolis operates public transport networks for 300 transport authorities
in 16 countries on four continents around the world, including 12 modes
of transportation. In the United States, Keolis currently operates
transit services in five states; Virginia, Florida, Massachusetts,
Nevada, and California. These services span local and express
fixed-route buses, paratransit, call center operations, media and fare
sales, taxis, shuttles, commuter rail, and the nation’s first autonomous
shuttle to operate on open streets in Las Vegas.
“Operating the largest public transit system in the Triad, we are
continually looking to enhance our services to meet the growing public
transportation needs in Greensboro,” said Bruce Adams, Public
Transportation Manager. “Keolis has a proven track record for the
successful delivery of operations and maintenance services, and is eager
to demonstrate what they can bring to our area. The GTA Board and City
staff look forward to new thinking…and new processes that will take us
to a higher level in service for our riders and the overall community.”
In close collaboration with the GTA, Keolis welcomes the opportunity to
meet the needs of the growing Greensboro community and support the Mobility
Greensboro 2040 Plan. With the successful introduction of an
electric fleet and by implementing technological innovations such as
Mobileye for collision avoidance, Keolis’ proprietary Dispatch Control
System (DCS) for optimal driver scheduling and vehicle readiness, and
DriveCam to improve driver behavior. Keolis is eager to help GTA
modernize the operation while supporting their efforts to restore and
grow ridership.
To learn more about Keolis’ operations in the U.S., visit: http://www.keolisnorthamerica.com/map-location/
About Keolis
Leading the way in public transportation, Keolis partners with public
decision makers to make shared mobility an asset for cities and their
communities. Keolis adopts an innovative approach to develop new forms
of shared and customized mobility, and reinforce its core business
across a range of transport modes including trains, buses, coaches,
trolleybuses, shared private hire vehicles, river shuttles, ferries,
cycles, car sharing services, electric autonomous vehicles and urban
cable cars. Keolis moves more than 3 billion passengers a year worldwide
on its transportation systems. Learn more about how Keolis and its
60,000 employees are “Thinking Like a Passenger” at www.keolisnorthamerica.com
About Greensboro Department of Transportation
The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase
public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery
of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more
information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot
