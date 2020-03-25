Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Keona Health Inc. : Announces Investment from Riverside Acceleration Capital to Expand Sales and Reduce Software Implementation Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 07:05am EDT

Keona Health Inc. (“Keona” or “the Company”), the Contact Center and Patient Access Platform of choice, today announced it has closed a funding round with Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC). The funding will go towards advancing automation and maintaining exceptional client service.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Keona develops software to optimize the front line of communication for patients and their providers, its flag ship product, Health Desk, is a Contact Center and Patient Access Platform utilized by millions across the US and Canada.

Jonathan Drillings, Partner at Riverside, commented: “Keona is a pioneer in the healthcare space, providing a solution to call centers that transforms the representative experience, and far improves the patient experience. The impressive team has built a platform that leverages the best of the cloud to drive real value for their customers today.”

Keona is a pioneer in call center triage technology, the cornerstone of the Health Desk platform. Health Desk architecture allows health providers to maintain existing workflows while simultaneously integrating the most powerful healthcare communication software available. Keona focuses on reducing redundancies, improving the patient experience and providing real time intelligence to optimize care. Oakkar Oakkar, CEO commented “our focus is to provide better care to patients and develop superior tools for those who serve patients. Last year Keona launched Intelligent Scheduling, the most efficient scheduling tool for healthcare providers and their patients. This year we are rolling out powerful Telemedicine features tightly integrated with triage and call center workflow. Customers are thrilled to have telemedicine capabilities built right into their call center workflow.”

Visit KeonaHealth.com to learn more.

About Keona Health Inc.

Keona develops software to improve communication in the healthcare industry. The flagship product, Health Desk, a Contact Center and Patient Access platform provides best care to patients and superior tools for those who serve patients. Purpose built to provide flexibility with differing workflows, the Health Desk platform unifies data from multiple sources allowing health providers to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view.

About Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC)

Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC) provides flexible growth capital to expansion-stage B2B software and technology companies, through an investment structure that maximizes alignment while minimizing dilution. RAC is part of The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 600 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 100 companies. For more information, visit https://www.riverside.ac


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:33aAN UPDATE ON OUR RESPONSE TO COVID-19 : a message to customers from Dave Lewis, Tesco CEO
PU
07:33aBEIJER ALMA PUBL : Pre-recorded statement from president & ceo
PU
07:33aGRIEG SEAFOOD ASA : Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
07:31aALMA MEDIA OYJ : issues a profit warning - the company does not issue a new guidance due to the uncertain market situation
AQ
07:31aMPX INTERNATIONAL : Announces postponement of annual meeting of shareholders
AQ
07:31aOMNICOM : Provides Update on Current Impact of COVID-19
PR
07:31aBORALEX : Issues Update on its Business Continuity Plan in the Context of COVID-19
PR
07:31agoPuff Executive, Christopher DeSousa Joins Driven Deliveries' Board of Directors
PR
07:31aSL GREEN REALTY CORP. : Announces Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
07:31aSpecialty Renal Products Announces Appointment of Tony Robinson as Vice President of Operations
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
3ARCELORMITTAL : Thyssenkrupp to cut 3,000 jobs at struggling steel unit
4S&P 500 : China stocks down but more resilient than peers in virus sell-off
5BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group