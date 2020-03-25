Keona Health Inc. : Announces Investment from Riverside Acceleration Capital to Expand Sales and Reduce Software Implementation Time

Keona Health Inc. (“Keona” or “the Company”), the Contact Center and Patient Access Platform of choice, today announced it has closed a funding round with Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC). The funding will go towards advancing automation and maintaining exceptional client service.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Keona develops software to optimize the front line of communication for patients and their providers, its flag ship product, Health Desk, is a Contact Center and Patient Access Platform utilized by millions across the US and Canada.

Jonathan Drillings, Partner at Riverside, commented: “Keona is a pioneer in the healthcare space, providing a solution to call centers that transforms the representative experience, and far improves the patient experience. The impressive team has built a platform that leverages the best of the cloud to drive real value for their customers today.”

Keona is a pioneer in call center triage technology, the cornerstone of the Health Desk platform. Health Desk architecture allows health providers to maintain existing workflows while simultaneously integrating the most powerful healthcare communication software available. Keona focuses on reducing redundancies, improving the patient experience and providing real time intelligence to optimize care. Oakkar Oakkar, CEO commented “our focus is to provide better care to patients and develop superior tools for those who serve patients. Last year Keona launched Intelligent Scheduling, the most efficient scheduling tool for healthcare providers and their patients. This year we are rolling out powerful Telemedicine features tightly integrated with triage and call center workflow. Customers are thrilled to have telemedicine capabilities built right into their call center workflow.”

About Keona Health Inc.

Keona develops software to improve communication in the healthcare industry. The flagship product, Health Desk, a Contact Center and Patient Access platform provides best care to patients and superior tools for those who serve patients. Purpose built to provide flexibility with differing workflows, the Health Desk platform unifies data from multiple sources allowing health providers to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view.

About Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC)

Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC) provides flexible growth capital to expansion-stage B2B software and technology companies, through an investment structure that maximizes alignment while minimizing dilution. RAC is part of The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 600 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 100 companies. For more information, visit https://www.riverside.ac

