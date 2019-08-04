Log in
Keppel : expands data centre footprint in Sydney, Australia

08/04/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

New facility will be strategically located adjacent to Keppel DC REIT's Gore Hill Data Centre

The Alpha Data Centre Fund (Alpha DC Fund) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has acquired a 3,840 sqm plot of freehold land in Gore Hill Technology Park to develop a data centre in Sydney, Australia. The Alpha DC Fund is managed by Alpha Investment Partners Limited (Alpha), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital.

The greenfield data centre, Keppel DC Sydney 1 (KDC SY 1), will be strategically located adjacent to Gore Hill Data Centre, an existing data centre in Keppel DC REIT's portfolio. Construction of the facility will take place over three phases with Phase I shell and core, as well as initial fit-out set to be completed by 1H 2021.

When fully completed, the data centre will feature approximately 57,000 sq ft of Gross Floor Area (GFA) built to Tier III equivalent specifications. Keppel Data Centres Holding (Keppel Data Centres) will be appointed project manager for the construction of the data centre and following its completion, be responsible for its operations. iseek-KDC Services Pty Ltd (iseek-KDC), a 60:40 JV between Keppel Data Centres and local partner iseek, will be appointed facility manager for the data centre. iseek-KDC has been providing facility management services since 2012 to Keppel DC REIT's Gore Hill Data Centre.

Mr Alvin Mah, CEO of Alpha, said, 'The Alpha DC Fund's collaboration with Keppel Data Centres on another quality data centre development reflects how different business units in the Keppel Group are working together to offer investors unique opportunities. By leveraging Keppel Data Centres' deep operational expertise, our newest data centre will be well-positioned to capture data centre demand and deliver optimal returns for our investors.'

Mr Wong Wai Meng, CEO of Keppel Data Centres, said, 'Our track record as a trusted data centre developer and operator has allowed us to deliver reliable solutions to a broad range of customers in our global portfolio. This latest data centre development builds on Keppel Data Centres' commitment to support our customers' expansion needs and to help them capitalise on opportunities offered by digitalisation and cloud-adoption.'

The above transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of Keppel Corporation Limited for the current financial year.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations:
Ang Lai Lee (Mr)
Assistant General Manager
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation Limited
Tel: +65 6413 6427
Email: mailto: lailee.ang@kepcorp.com 		Investor Relations:
Tang Yi Bing (Ms)
Deputy Manager
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation Limited
Tel: +65 6413 6474
Email: mailto: yibing.tang@kepcorp.com

About Alpha Investment Partners
Alpha Investment Partners (Alpha) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital, a premier asset manager in Asia and the asset management arm of Keppel Corporation Limited.

Alpha has been adding value for investors by constantly seeking innovative solutions throughout its investment process since 2004.

Alpha has an institutional investor base comprising renowned pension plans, financial institutions, fund of funds, insurance companies, endowments and family offices spanning Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

Its private funds are invested in different asset classes including real estate and data centres, and across the risk spectrum in the core, core-plus, value-add and opportunistic space. Each fund has a specific strategy to leverage prevailing opportunities, as well as seek a blend of income and capital returns according to its risk profile. Alpha also manages the Alpha Real Estate Securities Fund, an open-ended fund that invests in listed REITs and real estate securities predominantly in Asia.

About Keppel Data Centres Holding
Keppel Data Centres Holding (Keppel Data Centres) is a 70-30 joint venture between Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T) and Keppel Land, both subsidiaries of Keppel Corporation Limited, a leading company listed on the Main Board of the SGX-ST with core businesses in offshore and marine, property, infrastructure and investments.

Keppel Data Centres has a track record of more than a decade in owning, developing and managing high quality carrier-neutral data centre facilities that support mission-critical computer systems. Keppel T&T is also the sponsor of Keppel DC REIT, the first data centre Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed in Asia and on the SGX-ST. Together with assets owned through Keppel DC REIT, the Keppel Group has a global portfolio of more than 20 data centres located in key data centre hubs across Asia Pacific and Europe.

http://www.keppeldatacentres.com

Disclaimer

Keppel DC REIT published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 23:29:02 UTC
