Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kerecis : Educational Webinars Focus on Omega3 Rich Fish Skin for Wound Care

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Live online series includes a CME-accredited lecture

Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids in tissue regeneration and tissue protection, will present three educational lectures on wound care in May and June. The webinars include a live, CME-accredited lecture.

“The need for wound care did not disappear with the appearance of COVID-19,” said Joe Smith, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Kerecis. “These webinars demonstrate our commitment to help wound care physicians, surgeons and other clinicians continue to provide outstanding service to their patients in today’s challenging environment.”

During the hour-long, online events, leading clinical experts will discuss the following topics:

An Ocean’s Worth of Wound Care Solutions, Where Is the Evidence? (one CME credit)
Tuesday, May 26, 5:30 p.m. EST

Dr. John C. Lantis II, MD, FACS, will present this live, CME-accredited lecture, which will explore various wound-care solutions and will include an in-depth review of the evidence. Dr. Lantis is the Professor of Surgery at Ichan School of Medicine, and Vice Chair of Surgery and Chief of Vascular/Endovascular Surgery at Mount Sinai Morningside and West Hospitals in New York. To register, click here.

Plastic Surgeon’s Guide to Wound Bed Prep
June 2, 6 p.m. EST

Dr. Mark D. Suski, MD, is a plastic surgeon and the Medical Director of the Center for Advanced Wound Healing at Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, California. Register here.

Surgical Preparation for Traumatic Wounds
June 9, 6 p.m. EST

Dr. Thea Price, MD, is a trauma surgeon, and the Assistant Professor of the Department of Surgery at Rush University Medical College in Chicago. Register here.

For more information, go to www.kerecis.com/webinars.

About Kerecis Omega3 Wound

Kerecis Omega3 Wound is intact fish skin that, when grafted onto damaged human tissue, recruits the body’s own cells and ultimately is converted into living tissue. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human skin, making it an ideal skin substitute. Fish skin also contains Omega3 fatty acids, which enhance wound healing.

About Kerecis

Kerecis is pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids in the globally expanding cellular therapy and regenerative medicine market. The company’s mission is to extend human life by supporting the body’s own ability to regenerate, and its vision is to become the world leader in tissue regeneration by sustainably harnessing nature’s own remedies. For more information, visit www.kerecis.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pAUTOCANADA : Announces Conference Call and Webcast Details for Q1 2020 Financial Results and 2020 AGM
AQ
05:05pGalleon Gold Closes Private Placement of C$3,196,440
NE
05:03pFRECKLE : Shareholders of Freckle Approve Previously Announced Sale of Offline Attribution Data Business, Name Change to "Killi Ltd." and Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
05:03pWIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Report 13/2020
PU
05:01p48NORTH CANNABIS CORP. : Announces 55% Increase in Revenue For Fiscal Q3 2020
AQ
05:01pPoints International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
05:01pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Animal Healthcare Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:00pPharmadrug Inc. Enters into Unsecured Promissory Note
NE
04:58pAIR CANADA : Transat deal faces intense EU antitrust scrutiny
RE
04:58pARVIDA : Strong growth reported by arvida
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
5SIXT SE : SIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group