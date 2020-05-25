Kerecis : Educational Webinars Focus on Omega3 Rich Fish Skin for Wound Care

Live online series includes a CME-accredited lecture

Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids in tissue regeneration and tissue protection, will present three educational lectures on wound care in May and June. The webinars include a live, CME-accredited lecture.

“The need for wound care did not disappear with the appearance of COVID-19,” said Joe Smith, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Kerecis. “These webinars demonstrate our commitment to help wound care physicians, surgeons and other clinicians continue to provide outstanding service to their patients in today’s challenging environment.”

During the hour-long, online events, leading clinical experts will discuss the following topics:

An Ocean’s Worth of Wound Care Solutions, Where Is the Evidence? (one CME credit)

Tuesday, May 26, 5:30 p.m. EST

Dr. John C. Lantis II, MD, FACS, will present this live, CME-accredited lecture, which will explore various wound-care solutions and will include an in-depth review of the evidence. Dr. Lantis is the Professor of Surgery at Ichan School of Medicine, and Vice Chair of Surgery and Chief of Vascular/Endovascular Surgery at Mount Sinai Morningside and West Hospitals in New York. To register, click here.

Plastic Surgeon’s Guide to Wound Bed Prep

June 2, 6 p.m. EST

Dr. Mark D. Suski, MD, is a plastic surgeon and the Medical Director of the Center for Advanced Wound Healing at Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, California. Register here.

Surgical Preparation for Traumatic Wounds

June 9, 6 p.m. EST

Dr. Thea Price, MD, is a trauma surgeon, and the Assistant Professor of the Department of Surgery at Rush University Medical College in Chicago. Register here.

For more information, go to www.kerecis.com/webinars.

About Kerecis Omega3 Wound

Kerecis Omega3 Wound is intact fish skin that, when grafted onto damaged human tissue, recruits the body’s own cells and ultimately is converted into living tissue. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human skin, making it an ideal skin substitute. Fish skin also contains Omega3 fatty acids, which enhance wound healing.

About Kerecis

Kerecis is pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids in the globally expanding cellular therapy and regenerative medicine market. The company’s mission is to extend human life by supporting the body’s own ability to regenerate, and its vision is to become the world leader in tissue regeneration by sustainably harnessing nature’s own remedies. For more information, visit www.kerecis.com.

