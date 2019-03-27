Kering: 2018 Reference Document Available

Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
The 2018 Reference Document (Registration annual report) was filed with
the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Wednesday, March 27,
2019, under no D.19-0207. It is available free of charge to the public
under current regulatory conditions and may be viewed at the www.kering.com
website (Finance ≥ Regulated Information).
The Reference Document includes the annual financial report, the report
of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the internal control
and risk management procedures implemented by the Company and the
reports from the Auditors.
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages
the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather
Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta,
Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo,
Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By
placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its
Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while
crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We
capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In
2018, Kering had nearly 35,000 employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.
www.kering.com
