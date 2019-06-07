Kering: Capital Markets Day Dedicated to Digital Transformation

Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER) is holding today in Paris an event for the financial
community (analysts and investors) dedicated to the Digital
Transformation of the Group and its Houses.
throughout the day. Transcripts will be provided on the Kering website
in the coming days.
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of
renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci,
Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni,
Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as
well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its
strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their
creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable
and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our
signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000
employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.
