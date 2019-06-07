Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kering: Capital Markets Day Dedicated to Digital Transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) is holding today in Paris an event for the financial community (analysts and investors) dedicated to the Digital Transformation of the Group and its Houses.

Presentations will be uploaded to [www.kering.com/en/finance/publications/] throughout the day. Transcripts will be provided on the Kering website in the coming days.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000 employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.

www.kering.com
Twitter: @KeringGroup
LinkedIn: Kering
Instagram: @kering_official
YouTube: KeringGroup


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:03aICHIYOSHI SECURITIES : Announcement of Completion and Result Acquisition Treasury Shares
PU
03:03aNUMIS : Director's Dealing
PU
03:02aMEET : Another MeetMe? MICO Is To Be New Trend in U.S. and Broadcasters Wanted
AQ
03:01aSELF STORAGE : 2 Property Portfolio in Augusta, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
AQ
03:01aKOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ : Kotipizza Group Oyj Applies for Delisting of Its Shares from Nasdaq Helsinki
AQ
03:01aSTANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : SMP Selects TFI Envision, Inc. to Develop Their 2018 Annual Report
AQ
03:01aLONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES : AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03:01a5G for Connected Cities Predicted to Generate US$17 Trillion by 2035, Reveals ABI Research
GL
03:01aSTRATASYS : Marshall Aerospace and Defence Turns to Stratasys Technology to 3D Print Final Flight Parts for Innovative Aircraft Program
BU
03:01aHelsinn Group supports two events with the International Society for Cutaneous Lymphomas (ISCL) at the 24th World Congress of Dermatology
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About