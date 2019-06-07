Kering: Capital Markets Day Dedicated to Digital Transformation

Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) is holding today in Paris an event for the financial community (analysts and investors) dedicated to the Digital Transformation of the Group and its Houses.

Presentations will be uploaded to [www.kering.com/en/finance/publications/] throughout the day. Transcripts will be provided on the Kering website in the coming days.

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000 employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.

