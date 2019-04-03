Kering: Conditions for Obtaining or Consulting the Documents Prepared for the Combined General Meeting of April 24, 2019

Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) shareholders are invited to attend the company’s Combined General Meeting to be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Kering’s head office – 40 rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France.

The Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the proposed resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the main options available to shareholders in terms of taking part in and voting at the shareholders’ meeting and exercising their rights, was published on March 18, 2019 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices).

The convening notice was published in the BALO and the legal gazette Les Petites Affiches on April 3, 2019.

Together with the form for postal and proxy voting, the documents relating to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting are available on the company’s website at https://www.kering.com/en/ (Finance/Shareholders/Annual General Meeting section).

In accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), shareholders may request that the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the Code be sent to them by mail, to the address of their choice, by sending a written request to Kering, Legal Department, 40 rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France, or actionnaire@kering.com.

In accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Articles R.225-89 and R. 225-90 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders may consult the above-mentioned documents and information at the company’s head office.

