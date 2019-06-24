Log in
Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

06/24/2019 | 11:22am EDT

 

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders’ annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 17 to 21, 2019 (French only):

Issuer’s name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market

(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

17/06/2019

FR0000121485

15 500

492.4039

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

18/06/2019

FR0000121485

15 300

505.9084

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

19/06/2019

FR0000121485

15 050

512.9908

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

20/06/2019

FR0000121485

15 300

517.5361

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

21/06/2019

FR0000121485

14 800

515.9360

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

75 950

508.8522

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/14bcf7d41e8e1a31/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-17-to-21-2019.pdf

Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS


© Business Wire 2019
