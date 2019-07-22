Log in
Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

07/22/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders’ annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 15 to 19, 2019 (French only):

Issuer’s name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market

(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

15/07/2019

FR0000121485

13 644

521.2387

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

16/07/2019

FR0000121485

666

521.1002

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

17/07/2019

FR0000121485

3 007

525.9855

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

18/07/2019

FR0000121485

32 683

517.1484

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

18/07/2019

FR0000121485

12

514.1500

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

19/07/2019

FR0000121485

132

521.4621

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 144

518.8544

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website: https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/3238d25d0ec22c58/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-15-to-19-2019.pdf

Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS


© Business Wire 2019
