Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders’ annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 15 to 19, 2019 (French only):
|
Issuer’s name
|
Issuer’s identifying code
|
Date of transaction
|
Identifying code of financial instrument
|
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|
Market
(MIC code)
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
15/07/2019
|
FR0000121485
|
13 644
|
521.2387
|
XPAR
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
16/07/2019
|
FR0000121485
|
666
|
521.1002
|
XPAR
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
17/07/2019
|
FR0000121485
|
3 007
|
525.9855
|
XPAR
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
18/07/2019
|
FR0000121485
|
32 683
|
517.1484
|
XPAR
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
18/07/2019
|
FR0000121485
|
12
|
514.1500
|
XPAR
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
19/07/2019
|
FR0000121485
|
132
|
521.4621
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
50 144
|
518.8544
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website: https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/3238d25d0ec22c58/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-15-to-19-2019.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005546/en/