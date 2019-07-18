Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kering: Statement in Compliance With Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 05:17pm BST

Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

 

Date

 

 

Total Number of

shares

 

Total number of voting rights

 

theoretical 1

Exercisable 2

 

July 15, 2019

 126,279,322

 179,173,963

 

178,341,046

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:37pNEWNORTH PROJECTS : Announces Disposition of Fort McMurray Assets
AQ
12:36pDORCHESTER MINERALS LP : L.P. Announces Its Second Quarter Distribution
AQ
12:36pColorado Sheriff's Office deploys Samsung Galaxy smartphones as Body-Worn Cameras
BU
12:35pOil falls nearly 3% as U.S. Gulf production returns
RE
12:35pWIZZ AIR : Expands its chisinau operations
PU
12:35pSCHRODERS : supports cycling team from Sussex to Corfu to raise funds for Alzheimer's
PU
12:35pMARIN SOFTWARE : The Battle for Digital Ad Spend is Fiercer than Ever—Who's Winning?
PU
12:35pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : 2Q19 Results Presentation Announcement
PU
12:35pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Acer Therapeutics Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
12:34pSTRONGPOINT ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
3HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
4VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update
5ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About