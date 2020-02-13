Kerith Kanaber Selected for Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2020 Fellows Program

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Kerith Kanaber, a Partner in the Firm’s Denver office, has been selected as a Fellow for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) 2020 Fellows Program. The LCLD is a national organization comprised of general counsels at leading businesses and other organizations as well as managing partners of major law firms.

The LCLD Fellows Program is designed to connect high-potential attorneys with General Counsel and Managing Partners from preeminent organizations for a year-long, multi-tiered professional development series. The Fellows Program offers a unique value to leadership-oriented, mid-career attorneys because of the exclusive opportunities to network with and learn from the top leaders in the legal field, during the Program and into the future.

“We are honored that Kerith has been selected a 2020 LCLD Fellow,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “She joins a select group of experienced attorneys from diverse backgrounds who have been recognized for their potential as leaders in their organizations. This will be a wonderful opportunity for her to build relationships and sharpen stewardship and leadership skills.”

Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 320 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive legal profession. The LCLD Fellows Program, which has trained more than a 1,600 mid-career attorneys since 2011, is one of LCLD’s most important initiatives. For information, visit www.lcldnet.org.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities. www.dorsey.com

