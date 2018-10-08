Log in
Kerjaya Prospek Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR LIM KIEN LAI @ LIM KEAN LAI

10/08/2018 | 12:28pm CEST
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Date: 08 October 2018


Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name MR LIM KIEN LAI @ LIM KEAN LAI
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares ('Shares')

Details of changes

No
11
Name of registered holder Lim Kien Lai @ Lim Kean Lai
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM1.22 per share

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition
Nature of interest Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 174,000
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Date of notice 08/10/2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 08/10/2018

Remarks :
1.The 20,000 Shares represents 0.002% of the issued Shares of the Company. 2.This announcement also serves as an announcement on notification under Chapter 14 of the Listing Requirements (Dealing Outside Closed Period).

Disclaimer

Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 10:27:09 UTC
