Kerjaya Prospek Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR LIM KIEN LAI @ LIM KEAN LAI

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Particulars of Director
Name
MR LIM KIEN LAI @ LIM KEAN LAI
Descriptions(Class)
Ordinary Shares ('Shares')
Details of changes
No
11
Name of registered holder
Lim Kien Lai @ Lim Kean Lai
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
RM1.22 per share
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Acquisition
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
174,000
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Date of notice
08/10/2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
08/10/2018
Remarks :
1.The 20,000 Shares represents 0.002% of the issued Shares of the Company. 2.This announcement also serves as an announcement on notification under Chapter 14 of the Listing Requirements (Dealing Outside Closed Period).
