Kernel : Announces Neuroscience as a Service (NaaS) Platform

Kernel today announced the availability of its Neuroscience as a Service (NaaS) platform, which enables organizations to conduct scientifically rigorous studies more quickly and easily than ever before, using Kernel’s world-leading, non-invasive brain recording technology.

Just as mainframes became PCs, and the cost to sequence a human genome went from nearly $1 billion to under $1000, Kernel’s brain-recording and engineering breakthroughs will usher in a new era for neuroscience, psychiatry, and health and wellness by creating the opportunity to dramatically improve our understanding of the human brain and mind.

Kernel makes quantifiable, at a population-level scale previously impossible, what have until now been mostly qualitative efforts to understand, fix, and improve the brain and mind.

“We can continuously measure and quantify almost everything in the universe except for our brains and minds,” said Bryan Johnson, Founder and CEO of Kernel. “The brain remains mostly a black box. Just as you can’t self-introspect to determine your cholesterol, much of the highest-value information about ourselves and each other sits outside our conscious awareness.”

Kernel enables unparalleled neuroscience possibilities by making brain-recording technology small, low cost, and scalable, all without compromising state-of-the-art signal fidelity.

Technologies such as Electroencephalogram (EEG) have long been low cost and accessible, but lack the signal fidelity to push the field forward. What’s been needed is to make room-sized, multi-million dollar machines small and easier to use than EEG, which Kernel has accomplished.

Kernel can scale to deliver population-level statistical insight using research participant sizes beyond what has ever been possible, with full head coverage, in natural environments and the usage of peripherals.

Kernel has built two technologies to power its Neuroscience as a Service platform:

Flux , based on Optically Pumped Magnetometers for Magnetoencephalography (OP-MEG), uses a collection of alkali vapor sensors to detect the magnetic fields generated by collective neural activity in the brain.

, based on Optically Pumped Magnetometers for Magnetoencephalography (OP-MEG), uses a collection of alkali vapor sensors to detect the magnetic fields generated by collective neural activity in the brain. Flow detects cortical hemodynamics, which is representative of neural activity, using Time Domain, Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (TD-NIRS).

Kernel expects synergy from the combination of these orthogonal and complementary modalities, both longitudinally and directly via sensor and data fusion.

Kernel also publicly shared Sound ID today, an application demonstrating that its technology can identify with 100% accuracy what speech snippet a person is listening to, after only a few seconds, based upon their neural activity.

To Kernel’s knowledge, this has not been previously shown with a non-invasive neural recording technology. Read more about the Kernel Sound ID here.

Process-wise, Kernel PhDs engage with customer organizations on study design, including facilitating the Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval process. Kernel then recruits participants, completes the study and data analysis, and delivers immediate, actionable results.

Kernel is already generating revenue and is ready for more customers. Kernel is especially interested in endeavors that improve human ability and experience, including learning, brain wellness, cognitive performance, biomarker discovery, rehabilitation, and ML/AI improvement.

About Kernel

Kernel is a team of neuroscientists, physicists, engineers, programmers, and experiment and operations experts driven by the belief that exploring the human mind is the most important and consequential opportunity of our time.

