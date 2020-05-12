Kerosene consumption to lowest level in two decades

The decline in petrol sales over March was the sharpest since January, dropping by over 20 percent; year-on-year, the same percentage decline was recorded. In comparison, diesel sales dropped more mildly, namely by 2 percent
since January. Year-on-year, the diesel sales declined by approximately 10 percent
. In the Netherlands, diesel is mainly used as fuel for corporate lease and freight vehicles, but also in construction and the agricultural sector.
Record decline in kerosene consumption
Less aviation kerosene was bunkered (for international air traffic) last year already due to the halted growth of Schiphol Airport. Compared to January 2020, there was a 23-percentdecline in the consumption of kerosene in March. The total volume of kerosene bunkered ended at 213 million kgin March, the lowest level in two decades.
Show datatableConsumption of petrol, car diesel and keroseneHide datatableConsumption of petrol, car diesel and kerosene
|
|
2018
|
Jan
|
344
|
509
|
295
|
2018
|
Feb
|
325
|
508
|
277
|
2018
|
Mar
|
365
|
590
|
310
|
2018
|
Apr
|
346
|
545
|
323
|
2018
|
May
|
366
|
592
|
351
|
2018
|
June
|
348
|
568
|
346
|
2018
|
July
|
351
|
577
|
371
|
2018
|
Aug
|
337
|
528
|
369
|
2018
|
Sep
|
333
|
552
|
350
|
2018
|
Oct
|
370
|
567
|
351
|
2018
|
Nov
|
376
|
587
|
299
|
2018
|
Dec
|
376
|
521
|
301
|
2019
|
Jan
|
364
|
532
|
302
|
2019
|
Feb
|
334
|
516
|
270
|
2019
|
Mar
|
364
|
548
|
307
|
2019
|
Apr
|
366
|
584
|
327
|
2019
|
May
|
378
|
587
|
348
|
2019
|
June
|
347
|
493
|
339
|
2019
|
July
|
365
|
578
|
357
|
2019
|
Aug
|
339
|
487
|
359
|
2019
|
Sep
|
347
|
545
|
344
|
2019
|
Oct
|
381
|
583
|
338
|
2019
|
Nov
|
370
|
551
|
285
|
2019
|
Dec
|
374
|
505
|
291
|
2020
|
Jan
|
362
|
495
|
278
|
2020
|
Feb
|
339
|
484
|
258
|
2020
|
Mar
|
287
|
486
|
213
Refineries make adjustments in output
The oil refineries have adjusted to the drop in demand by scaling back the production of oil products by 12 percent. Stocks of unsold petroleum products have increased. The export of petroleum products did increase in March, by 12 percent
relative to January.
Petrol production down by over 13 percent
Petrol sales has declined by over 20 percentrelative to March 2019, to a total of 287 million kg. Outside of the Netherlands, demand for petrol has dropped as well. For example, exports have declined by 7 percentto 2,300 million kg while production fell by over 13 percentto 1,800 million kg.
The Netherlands has the world's largest storage space for petrol and is a major player in the international petrol market. Stocks of petrol have declined sharply relative to the previous year. Lower demand results in lower output, as stocks are being sold first.
Disclaimer
CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 08:49:05 UTC