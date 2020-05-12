Kerosene consumption to lowest level in two decades

2 percent

The decline in petrol sales over March was the sharpest since January, dropping by over 20 percent; year-on-year, the same percentage decline was recorded. In comparison, diesel sales dropped more mildly, namely bysince January. Year-on-year, the diesel sales declined by approximately. In the Netherlands, diesel is mainly used as fuel for corporate lease and freight vehicles, but also in construction and the agricultural sector.

Record decline in kerosene consumption

Less aviation kerosene was bunkered (for international air traffic) last year already due to the halted growth of Schiphol Airport. Compared to January 2020, there was a 23-percentdecline in the consumption of kerosene in March. The total volume of kerosene bunkered ended at 213 million kgin March, the lowest level in two decades.

Show datatable Consumption of petrol, car diesel and kerosene Hide datatable Consumption of petrol, car diesel and kerosene 2018 Jan 344 509 295 2018 Feb 325 508 277 2018 Mar 365 590 310 2018 Apr 346 545 323 2018 May 366 592 351 2018 June 348 568 346 2018 July 351 577 371 2018 Aug 337 528 369 2018 Sep 333 552 350 2018 Oct 370 567 351 2018 Nov 376 587 299 2018 Dec 376 521 301 2019 Jan 364 532 302 2019 Feb 334 516 270 2019 Mar 364 548 307 2019 Apr 366 584 327 2019 May 378 587 348 2019 June 347 493 339 2019 July 365 578 357 2019 Aug 339 487 359 2019 Sep 347 545 344 2019 Oct 381 583 338 2019 Nov 370 551 285 2019 Dec 374 505 291 2020 Jan 362 495 278 2020 Feb 339 484 258 2020 Mar 287 486 213

Refineries make adjustments in output

The oil refineries have adjusted to the drop in demand by scaling back the production of oil products by 12 percent. Stocks of unsold petroleum products have increased. The export of petroleum products did increase in March, byrelative to January.

Petrol production down by over 13 percent

Petrol sales has declined by over 20 percentrelative to March 2019, to a total of 287 million kg. Outside of the Netherlands, demand for petrol has dropped as well. For example, exports have declined by 7 percentto 2,300 million kg while production fell by over 13 percentto 1,800 million kg.

The Netherlands has the world's largest storage space for petrol and is a major player in the international petrol market. Stocks of petrol have declined sharply relative to the previous year. Lower demand results in lower output, as stocks are being sold first.