Kerosene consumption to lowest level in two decades

05/12/2020 | 04:50am EDT
The decline in petrol sales over March was the sharpest since January, dropping by over 20 percent; year-on-year, the same percentage decline was recorded. In comparison, diesel sales dropped more mildly, namely by 2 percentsince January. Year-on-year, the diesel sales declined by approximately 10 percent. In the Netherlands, diesel is mainly used as fuel for corporate lease and freight vehicles, but also in construction and the agricultural sector.

Record decline in kerosene consumption

Less aviation kerosene was bunkered (for international air traffic) last year already due to the halted growth of Schiphol Airport. Compared to January 2020, there was a 23-percentdecline in the consumption of kerosene in March. The total volume of kerosene bunkered ended at 213 million kgin March, the lowest level in two decades.

Show datatableConsumption of petrol, car diesel and keroseneHide datatableConsumption of petrol, car diesel and kerosene
2018 Jan 344 509 295
2018 Feb 325 508 277
2018 Mar 365 590 310
2018 Apr 346 545 323
2018 May 366 592 351
2018 June 348 568 346
2018 July 351 577 371
2018 Aug 337 528 369
2018 Sep 333 552 350
2018 Oct 370 567 351
2018 Nov 376 587 299
2018 Dec 376 521 301
2019 Jan 364 532 302
2019 Feb 334 516 270
2019 Mar 364 548 307
2019 Apr 366 584 327
2019 May 378 587 348
2019 June 347 493 339
2019 July 365 578 357
2019 Aug 339 487 359
2019 Sep 347 545 344
2019 Oct 381 583 338
2019 Nov 370 551 285
2019 Dec 374 505 291
2020 Jan 362 495 278
2020 Feb 339 484 258
2020 Mar 287 486 213

Refineries make adjustments in output

The oil refineries have adjusted to the drop in demand by scaling back the production of oil products by 12 percent. Stocks of unsold petroleum products have increased. The export of petroleum products did increase in March, by 12 percentrelative to January.

Petrol production down by over 13 percent

Petrol sales has declined by over 20 percentrelative to March 2019, to a total of 287 million kg. Outside of the Netherlands, demand for petrol has dropped as well. For example, exports have declined by 7 percentto 2,300 million kg while production fell by over 13 percentto 1,800 million kg.
The Netherlands has the world's largest storage space for petrol and is a major player in the international petrol market. Stocks of petrol have declined sharply relative to the previous year. Lower demand results in lower output, as stocks are being sold first.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 08:49:05 UTC
