Kerrie Greenfelder Elected to Two-Year Term on Society of Women Engineers Board of Directors

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerrie Greenfelder, a department manager and senior project manager in the Water Practice at Burns & McDonnell, has been elected to serve a two-year term on the Society of Women Engineers Board of Directors. With nearly 50,000 members nationwide, the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) is now in its sixth decade as the nation's leading advocacy organization for women engineers. Greenfelder's term begins July 1 and will conclude June 30, 2021.

Greenfelder has more than 20 years' experience in a variety of roles on projects, large and small, involving water and wastewater treatment design and construction. A licensed professional chemical engineer with an environmental emphasis, Greenfelder is a specialist in design-build project delivery with knowledge and experience in every facet of project management, design, reporting, procurement and bidding services and startup for public and private sector clients.

"There is no one more passionate about promoting and developing career pathways for women in engineering, and we are thrilled that Kerrie will now have a platform as an influencer on the international stage," says Ron Coker, senior vice president and general manager of the Water practice at Burns & McDonnell. "She has been an effective advocate all her career for what we do as a profession, so this new role is a natural progression for her."

Greenfelder has been an active SWE member for more than 20 years. In 2015, she received an SWE Emerging Leaders Award in recognition of her contributions to the engineering profession and her commitment to serve in various leadership roles. She now becomes the first Burns & McDonnell employee-owner to serve on the SWE board. She also has been an active leader in a number of other professional organizations, including the Kansas Society of Professional Engineers, the Water Environment Federation and the Design-Build Institute of America. She recently was recognized as a Rising Trendsetter by Kansas City's Central Exchange in the 2018 STEMMY Awards for her role in breaking barriers and setting trends for women in STEM.

"I passionately believe that our engineering profession needs to do a better job overall of encouraging and mentoring women — from when they are just getting started to mid-career, and throughout every aspect of their journey," Greenfelder says. "In this new leadership role, I look forward to the challenge of helping SWE become an even more effective advocate for all women in engineering and the related STEM professions."

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com .

Contact: Mary Young, Burns & McDonnell

816-822-4369

meyoung@burnsmcd.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kerrie-greenfelder-elected-to-two-year-term-on-society-of-women-engineers-board-of-directors-300860706.html

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell