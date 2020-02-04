Log in
Kerry Properties : Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Scalia On President Trump's State of the Union Address

02/04/2020 | 11:09pm EST

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia issued the following statement regarding President Donald J. Trump's State of the Union Address:

'Three years ago, President Trump entered the Oval Office with a promise to bring back jobs and prosperity for the American worker. Tonight, the President reminded us that he has delivered on that promise. His policies have created an economic boom that is lifting up all Americans.

'Through lower taxes, deregulation and free and fair trade deals like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the economy is surging under the leadership of President Trump.

'The nation's unemployment is at a 50-year low of 3.5%. For 22 consecutive months, the unemployment rate has been at or below 4 percent. Americans of all backgrounds - including African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans and Americans with disabilities - have experienced record low unemployment rates. Adult women saw their lowest unemployment since 1953 last year. For 17 straight months, year-over-year wages for production and non-supervisory employees have grown at or above 3 percent. Wages for workers whose income is in the bottom 10 percent have been rising faster than wages for workers in the top 10 percent, a reversal of the trend during the previous administration.

'The U.S. Department of Labor will continue to press forward under President Trump's leadership, building on the success of the last three years. The department is focused on expanding apprenticeship programs and job training, increasing availability of healthcare, and rescinding burdensome regulations so that all Americans have an opportunity to benefit from America's booming economy.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Labor published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 04:08:12 UTC
