Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP : Announces a Consumer Class Action Filed Against Mazda for Defective Water Pumps

07/12/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Mazda Motor of America, Inc. and Mazda Motor Corporation (collectively “Mazda”) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons in the United States who purchased, own, owned, lease or leased the following vehicles: Mazda CX-9 (2007-2016); and Mazda 6 (2009-2013). The case is captioned Sonneveldt, et al. v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al., Case No. 8:19-cv-01298.

Owners or Lessees of Mazda vehicles with a defective water pump who wish to discuss their legal rights or interests are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 or (610) 667-7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com. For additional information please visit www.ktmc.com/mazda-water-pump-engine-failure.

The complaint alleges that, beginning in 2007 and continuing through the 2016 model year, Mazda has incorporated its MZI Cyclone engine (the “Cyclone Engine”) into hundreds of thousands of vehicles, which include the CX-9 for model years 2007 through 2016 and the Mazda 6 for model years 2009 through 2013. The Cyclone Engine contains an internal chain-driven water pump, which means the timing chain is connected to the water pump and provides the power the water pump needs to circulate coolant through the engine when the engine is running. The chain-driven water pump is located internal to the Cyclone Engine, behind numerous engine components, including the timing chain cover.

Unbeknownst to purchasers and lessees of these vehicles, the Cyclone Engine contains a defect in design, manufacturing, materials and/or workmanship that causes the water pump to suddenly and prematurely fail well-before the end of the useful life of the engine, which leads to catastrophic engine failure or a costly replacement due to the water pump’s inaccessible placement in the engine.

When the water pump prematurely fails without warning, coolant is able to leak from the water pump into the oil pan and/or other engine components, allowing it to mix with the engine’s oil. The mixture of engine oil and coolant circulates throughout the engine, leading to destruction of the engine. Despite having knowledge of this defect, Mazda continued selling defective vehicles, failed to disclose the defect to owners and lessees, has not issued a recall, and has not remedied the issue and/or compensated owners and lessees of the defective vehicles.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
