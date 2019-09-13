Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:  EGBN) (“Eagle Bancorp”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Eagle Bancorp on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Eagle Bancorp securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Important Deadline Reminder:  Investors who purchased Eagle Bancorp securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 23, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please visit www.ktmc.com/eagle-bancorp-inc-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, Eagle Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank, Inc., which provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States.

The Class Period commences on March 2, 2015, when Eagle Bancorp filed its Annual Report on a Form 10-K with the SEC, announcing Eagle Bancorp’s financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2014.  The Annual Report stated, in relevant part, that “[t]he [c]ompany’s internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that pertain to the [c]ompany’s ability to record, process, summarize and report reliable financial data. The internal control system contains monitoring mechanisms, and appropriate actions taken to correct identified deficiencies.”  The Annual Report further stated, “management believes that the [c]ompany maintained effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2014. Management’s assessment concluded that there were no material weaknesses within the [c]ompany’s internal control structure.”

According to the complaint, on July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp issued a press release announcing “Net Income For Second Quarter 2019 of $37.2 Million and Total Assets of $8.7 Billion.” In the press release, Eagle Bancorp disclosed ongoing internal and government investigations into its disclosure of related party transactions, the retirement of certain former officers and directors, and the relationship of Eagle Bancorp and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.  Following this news, Eagle Bancorp’s stock price fell $14.30 per share, or 26.75%, to close at $39.15 per share on July 18, 2019.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for Eagle Bancorp to undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, Eagle Bancorp’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to this litigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (844) 887-9500 (toll free) or (610) 667–7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Eagle Bancorp investors may, no later than September 23, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500  (toll free)
(610) 667-7706
info@ktmc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pJAPAN AIRLINES : US fines Japan Airlines $300,000 over long flight delays
AQ
07:44pDisney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms
RE
07:38pFrom the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing- How the IRS Uses Big Data Analytics to Catch (and Punish) Tax Evaders
PR
07:32pPOSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : Material Fact - Positivo Tecnologia considers primary offering of shares
PU
07:26pTECK RESOURCES : Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
AQ
07:25pCYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th - 17th in New York City
BU
07:19pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-INV2 (JPMMT 2019-INV2)
BU
07:16pLIBERTY GLOBAL : Named in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index For 2018
BU
07:14pDisney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms
RE
07:07pNOTICE TO THE MARKET - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT : Acquisition of AHS' primary equity
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Exclusive - WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
3BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Announces August 2019 Distribution
4Disney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms
5OMNICELL, INC. : DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group