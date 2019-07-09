Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Box, Inc. – BOX

RADNOR, Pa., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) (“Box”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Box on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Box securities between November 28, 2018 and June 3, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Important Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased Box securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 5, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

According to the complaint, Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables secure access to content.

The Class Period commences on November 28, 2018, when Box announced its third quarter 2018 financial results.

The complaint alleges that, on February 27, 2019, Box reported fourth quarter revenue that fell below investors’ expectations, citing longer sales cycles for seven-figure deals. Following this news, Box’s share price fell $4.64, or nearly 19%, to close at $20.24 on February 28, 2019.

Then, on June 3, 2019, after the market closed, Box lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue outlook to a range of $688 million to $692 million, from previous guidance of $700 million to $704 million, again citing longer sales cycles for its larger deals. Following this news, Box’s share price fell as much as $1.30, or more than 7%, to close at $17.18 per share on June 4, 2019.

The complaint further alleges that defendants Dylan Smith (“Smith”), the Chief Financial Officer during the Class Period, and Daniel J. Levin (“Levin”), a director of Box during the Class Period, took advantage of the artificially inflated price of Box stock resulting from the false statements by selling a significant amount of their personally held shares in the days and weeks preceding the February 27, 2019 and June 3, 2019 disclosures. Smith received proceeds of $1,699,589 from selling approximately 7% of his holdings. Levin received proceeds of $3,801,032 from selling approximately 60% of his holdings. Such dramatic selling was inconsistent with the prior trading practices of Smith and Levin.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Box was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) as a result, Box’s revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Box’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Box investors may, no later than August 5, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

