Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Pretium Resources, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

According to the complaint, Pretium acquires, explores, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Brucejack Project, or Brucejack Mine, is a mine located in northwestern British Columbia and is comprised of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims currently totaling 3,304 hectares in area. The Valley of the Kings zone is the "heart of the Brucejack Project." This is the only material mineral project that Pretium is required to report under Canadian reporting regulations governing mineral properties. The Brucejack Project is essential to Pretium's business and to the public market valuation of the business.

The Class Period commences on July 21, 2016, when Pretium issued a press released entitled "Valley of the Kings Positive Mineral Resource Estimate Update," stating, among other things, "[w]ith the completion of the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Valley of the Kings and success in increasing confidence in the estimate in the areas to be mined in the first three years, the Valley of the Kings mine plan will now be updated in preparation for production development expected to commence later this year."

The complaint alleges that on January 23, 2018, Pretium disclosed lower gold production than previously disclosed, and also delayed achievement of steady state gold production and operation of the grade control program. These problems were disclosed in a press release issued by Pretium entitled "Brucejack Mine Production Update, 2018 Guidance." Following this news, Pretium’s share price fell $2.86 per share, or over 26%, to close at $7.93 per share on January 23, 2018.

Then, on September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research published a report entitled "Pretium Resources - digging up dirt," alleging, among other things, that Pretium’s "mining results have been distorted." Following this news, Pretium’s share price fell $0.77 per share, or approximately 10%, to close at $6.94 per share on September 6, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Pretium’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

