Kestrel Block II Wide-Area Sensor, Exhibited at AUSA Expo, Sold to Military Customer

Technologies announced today that it has concluded the very first
sale of its exportable aerostat-mounted Kestrel
Block II sensor to a military customer. The name of the customer and
the total number of systems included in the contract have not been
disclosed.
Kestrel Block II: Newer, lighter, exportable
Exhibited at the upcoming Association
of the United States Army (AUSA) expo, in Washington, D.C., Kestrel
Block II is a lightweight (under 85 pounds, or 36kg) version of the
Kestrel wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) system, which has proven itself
with U.S. forces in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Like the original Kestrel, the Block II can image a city-sized area all
at once, day and night, once per second,” said John Marion, president of
Logos Technologies. “And since it is mounted on an aerostat, it can
deliver that ISR capability for days and even weeks at a stretch for
true persistent surveillance and full situational awareness.”
The Kestrel Block II has a 360-degree view of its roughly 115sq km
coverage area and can detect all significant movers within the scene,
all in real-time. The WAMI system can also cue a high resolution,
full-motion video camera and guide it to an object or area of interest
for close-in inspection.
“Besides following movers in real time, the system also records all the
imagery,” Marion explained, “so the Kestrel Block II operator can go
‘back in time’ from an event and see where those involved came from, all
the other people they were connected to, and in turn, those people’s
actions and connections.”
Redkite-I now official offering with Insitu UAS
In addition to the Kestrel Block II and other systems, Logos
Technologies will be displaying its Redkite-I
WAMI sensor at AUSA. Redkite-I weighs less than 25 pounds, or 11 kg, and
is compact enough to fit inside the payload bay of the Insitu
Integrator tactical unmanned aircraft system (UAS).
“Our soldiers deserve the very best, to include the most capable and
reliable tactical UAS,” said Don Williamson, Vice President and General
Manager Insitu Defense. “Insitu is proud to work with Logos to continue
to expand the technologies available to serve our customers.”
About Logos Technologies
Founded in 1996, Logos Technologies LLC is a diversified science,
engineering, and technology company specializing in the fields of
advanced sensors, wide-area motion imagery, advanced analytics, and
processing of large, multisource datasets. Logos serves government
customers, including the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community
and Department of Homeland Security, as well as a range of customers in
commercial and international markets. Learn more at www.logos-technologies.com.
