Keto Diet - Are All Carbohydrates Made Equal? DietDemand Weighs In

Phoenix, AZ, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ketogenic diet is a popular and effective low-carb, high-protein option, mainly used to achieve quick weight loss. For many with chronic conditions such as inflammation, diabetes, heart disease, epilepsy, and dementia, this diet is related to improvements or even reversals of these health conditions in the beginning to intermediate stages.

Keto diets work through a metabolic process referred to as ketosis. As a dieter reduces his or her carbohydrate intake and adds more protein, ketosis begins to occur when the body no longer has enough glucose stored to create an energy source. When the body’s preferred fuel source (carbohydrates) are no longer present in the body, it results in a build-up of acids called ketones. These ketones facilitate increased fat breakdown and allows the body to burn fat for energy rather than excess carbs. This concentration on fat burning, rather than stored up carbohydrates tends to lead to quick, visible weight loss for most dieters who stick to it.

Yet, keto dieters must keep in mind there is a difference between refined carbohydrates and complex carbohydrates before they start tossing out essential nutrients. Refined or processed carbohydrates are what we find in our high glycemic foods index. Most are found in snack foods, breads, desserts, pastries, white rice and pastas. You’ll want to minimize consumption of refined carbohydrates in order to stick with a keto diet.

Complex carbs, however, are needed for energy as well as muscle growth. Consuming complex carbs won’t raise your blood sugar levels and can actually aid in weight loss by supplying the body with much-needed fiber, b-vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients. Complex carbs can be found in brown rice, quinoa, rye bread, vegetables, fruits, beans, and lentils.

The keto diet plan may vary, but the basis for each is the restriction of high-glycemic foods. The glycemic index (GI) is a ranked number that determines how quickly the body breaks down carbs into glucose and is often used as a staple in diabetic diets. High glycemic foods (usually those with refined carbs) quickly break down into glucose, spiking blood sugar levels. Consistently high blood sugar levels result in weight gain, insulin resistance and inflammation. While low glycemic foods, take longer to break down and have little to no impact on blood sugar levels.

The lower number, the better. Keto dieters tend to consume foods in the low to medium range:

55 or less = Low (good)

56- 69 = Medium

70 or higher = High (bad)

Here are a few examples high glycemic foods to avoid on the keto diet:

Flour-based pastas

White Bread

Fried foods

Starches (russet potatoes, french fries)

Hamburger buns

Pastries & desserts (donuts, bagels)

Soda

Sweeteners/Corn Syrups

Sports drinks

Some Fruits

White Rice

Certain cereals

Snack foods (popcorn, chips)

Low to medium glycemic foods include:

Brown rice

Quinoa

Whole wheat bread

Oatmeal

Sweet potatoes, yams

Beans, lentils legumes, nuts, seeds

All vegetables (carrots, spinach, broccoli, onions, etc.)

Interested in losing maximum weight on the keto diet? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com