Ketoned Bodies : Welcomes Alan Siegal, MD to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan Charles, CEO and founder of Ketoned Bodies, is pleased to announce that Alan Siegal, MD has joined the company's advisory board.

"I am very excited to welcome Dr. Siegal on board," said Charles. "He will provide a great blend of clinical education and knowledge, along with a strong passion for providing excellent customer care. I am confident Dr. Siegal's professional input will be integral to the continued success of Ketoned Bodies and our keto meal delivery service over the course of the months and years to come."

A key addition to the advisory board, Dr. Siegal will be approving all ingredients and meals offered under the Ketoned Bodies brand.

Dr. Alan Siegal is a nationally renowned psychiatrist who serves as associate clinical professor at Yale University School of Medicine, as well as an attending physician at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He received his medical degree from University of Louisville School of Medicine in Kentucky and has been in practice for more than 32 years.

Dr. Siegal completed his residency in psychiatry and fellowship in geriatric psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine. He is the Director of the Geriatric & Adult Psychiatry Clinical Care and Research Center, with offices located in Hamden and Wilton, Connecticut.

He has authored and co-authored multiple books, book chapters, reviews and original articles. His research activities and clinical experience has afforded him the opportunity to lecture around the world.

"I can't say enough good things about Dr. Siegal and what he will bring to Ketoned Bodies," said Charles. "We are thrilled to have him on our team."

About Ketoned Bodies

Launched in 2017, Ketoned Bodies is designed to provide healthy, fully-organic ketogenic meals to its customers via online at ketonedbodies.com. Customers are given the option to purchase prepackaged meals from a full a la carte menu or through a prepaid package deal. All of the keto meals delivered to the customer are keto-approved and arrive fully prepared.

For further information: https://ketonedbodies.com/ | 1 (888) 423-6099 | info@ketonedbodies.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ketoned-bodies-welcomes-alan-siegal-md-to-advisory-board-300770848.html

SOURCE Ketoned Bodies