Kevin & Chelsea Washington Commit $1 Million to Team Rubicon to Fuel Disaster Response, Recovery, and Rebuild Operations Across America

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin and Chelsea Washington have made a commitment of $1 million to support Team Rubicon through the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation. The Washington's announced their generous support at Team Rubicon's annual NYC Salute to Service Awards gala on May 1. This contribution will help fuel Team Rubicon's disaster response, recovery, and rebuild operations in communities – large and small, urban and rural – across America.

"Kevin and Chelsea have really stepped up. This is one of the largest gifts Team Rubicon has received from a family foundation and we are immensely grateful for Kevin and Chelsea's generosity. A gift of this magnitude can help transform TR and all that we do," said Jake Wood, Co-Founder and CEO of Team Rubicon. "The Washington's leadership can inspire our supporters at all levels. Every single gift makes an impact. Whether you can give $5 or $1 million, each contribution allows Team Rubicon to continue our mission of helping people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters of all kinds. We are very grateful for the Washington's commitment to Team Rubicon and our mission."

In addition to being a Team Rubicon donor and supporter, Kevin Washington has also joined the organization's Advisory Board. As a member of the Advisory Board, he will help to lead philanthropic efforts for Team Rubicon as the disaster response organization approaches its 10th anniversary.

"Chelsea and I are very proud to support Team Rubicon and their mission to help communities in the wake of disasters," said Kevin Washington. "This is just the beginning of a deeper relationship with the organization. I'm excited for the opportunity to help TR continue to move their mission forward through philanthropic efforts so they can assist even more people and more communities in the years to come."

Team Rubicon boasts a 100,000-strong, highly skilled volunteer force that helps communities stabilize and recover after a devastating disaster. Since its inception following the 2010 Haiti earthquake, Team Rubicon has responded to over 350 disasters in the U.S. and around the world. Team Rubicon performs its services at no cost to those affected, thanks to the generosity of donors and volunteers.



Through a strong communications infrastructure supported by cutting-edge technological solutions, Team Rubicon volunteers efficiently and effectively respond to disasters and help families return to their homes as soon as possible. By giving military veteran volunteers the opportunity to continue their service through disaster response, Team Rubicon provides them an avenue to gain a renewed sense of purpose, community, and identity.

If you're interested in supporting Team Rubicon, please contact our Development team at development@teamrubiconusa.org

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization offering veterans a chance to continue their service by helping those affected by disasters, and also themselves. Programs and services are made possible by the support of individual donors, corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers across the country. To join or support Team Rubicon's mission, visit www.teamrubiconusa.org.

Media Contact:

DJ Sprenger

Public Affairs

Dj.sprenger@teamrubiconusa.org

469-471-3155

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin--chelsea-washington-commit-1-million-to-team-rubicon-to-fuel-disaster-response-recovery-and-rebuild-operations-across-america-300856734.html

SOURCE Team Rubicon