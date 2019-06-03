Kevin Hassett Says Mexico Tariffs Plan Didn't Play Role in Departure -- Update

By Kate Davidson

Kevin Hassett, a top White House economic adviser, said his planned departure isn't related to President Trump's threat last week to impose tariffs on Mexico unless it reduces migration to the U.S.

Mr. Hassett, who was confirmed as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers in September 2017, said Monday that his plan to step down had been in the works for some time, characterizing his two-year run as a standard term for the position. He also said he wanted to spend more time with his family, especially his youngest son, who is entering his senior year of high school.

"The departure question and the tariff question are just different questions, so I think it's appropriate that we just separate them," he said in an interview on CNBC.

The departure follows a tumultuous period for economic policy in the White House, with an escalation of trade tensions that several of Mr. Trump's advisers have resisted, concerned that the resulting uncertainty could chill business investment.

Mr. Hassett, an expert in tax policy who has served as an outspoken champion of Mr. Trump's economic policy agenda, had written work supportive of free trade and increased immigration before joining the Trump administration, and was considered a mainstream choice for the job.

Although its three members are political appointees nominated by the president, the council is meant to provide objective economic analysis to the White House, a task that could become harder the longer a chairman remains in the position, Mr. Hassett said Monday.

Asked if he supported tariffs being used as leverage for an issue outside of economic policy, Mr. Hassett said, "I don't give advice about things like border security, but I can say, if you look, the Mexicans are at the table."

He said the potential impact of the proposed tariffs would be much larger on Mexico in the near term than on the U.S., but wouldn't say how likely it was the tariffs would remain in place for an extended period. The president has said the tariffs could increase to as much as 25% later this year.

"The hope is that the Mexicans step up and get this thing fixed and it will never come to that," Mr. Hassett told CNN later Monday. "If we got to 25% tariffs, there would be costs to that, for sure" on the U.S. economy.

Mr. Hassett said he remains hopeful the U.S. economy can grow 3% in 2019, maintaining the pace it set last year despite the continuing trade disputes that have rattled markets and businesses in recent months.

In his May 31 resignation letter, Mr. Hassett thanked the president for the opportunity to lead the council for the past two years.

"In particular, the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act -- which at long last lowered the corporate tax rates in line with the rest of the developed world and is enabling American businesses and capital to return to our shores -- was the highlight of my career as a tax economist," he said.

Mr. Hassett said he would remain in his position for another month or so. He declined to comment on who might replace him, or whether he had recommended to the president a potential successor.

One such candidate could be the CEA's chief economist, Casey Mulligan, an economics professor at the University of Chicago. The two other members of the council are Tomas Philipson, a health economist from the University of Chicago, and Tyler Goodspeed, who has researched the history of money and banking.

The CEA over the years has been staffed with some of the economics profession's most prominent academics. Before leading the Federal Reserve, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen all chaired the CEA.

Mr. Trump said on Twitter Sunday night that Mr. Hassett was leaving the job and a successor would be named soon.

"Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly," Mr. Trump said not long after Air Force One departed for a trip to the U.K. "His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S. I want to thank Kevin for all he has done -- he is a true friend!"

