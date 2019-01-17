Kevin Keefer Hired as Barton Malow's Chief Estimator in Columbus

Keefer brings 25 years of construction management and estimating to the
Midwest-leading contractor
Barton Malow, a Michigan-based contractor, has brought Kevin Keefer on
board as the new Chief Estimator for their Columbus, Ohio office. For
over two decades he has managed multimillion-dollar commercial projects,
developed detailed quantity takeoffs and has supervised onsite personnel.
Keefer received his bachelor’s in Industrial Psychology at Ohio State
University and received his associate’s degree in Construction
Management Technologies. While he initially started teaching as an
adjunct professor, he pivoted toward the jobsite. “A lot of it has to do
with family,” says Keefer, whose two brothers worked in the field. “I
had the opportunity to get involved in the industry as a leader, and was
lucky enough to discover who I was and what I liked, especially in
Columbus, where there’s a ton of energy.”
As a project manager for a number of contractors, including Gutknecht
Construction Company, Frank Messer & Sons, Elford Incorporated and more,
Keefer has succeeded in every opportunity and challenge presented to
him, and believes the people he worked with have guided him to where he
is now. “I was lucky to get involved with individuals who provided me
with an expectation of how to act, treat people and excel,” says Keefer.
When choosing Barton Malow, Keefer was moved by the culture. “We simply
do things the right way and for the right reasons,” he notes. The
company’s core message of People, Projects and Communities serves as a
foundational element for every new build. For Keefer, that type of
groundwork has him excited to begin a new journey:
“I’m compelled to put myself in a position to help others. Being part of
the Barton Malow family and bringing the drive to support the rest of
the team is my goal. I want to look back and think I made the company
and my family proud.”
About Barton
Malow Company: Founded in 1924, Barton Malow Company is a
100% American-owned contractor serving North America in market
specialties that include commercial, industrial, education, energy,
healthcare, manufacturing, sports, and entertainment facilities. With
more than 2,000 employees and 16 offices, the company's core purpose is
to Build with the American Spirit: People, Projects and Communities.
