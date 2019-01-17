Kevin Keefer Hired as Barton Malow's Chief Estimator in Columbus

Keefer brings 25 years of construction management and estimating to the Midwest-leading contractor

Barton Malow, a Michigan-based contractor, has brought Kevin Keefer on board as the new Chief Estimator for their Columbus, Ohio office. For over two decades he has managed multimillion-dollar commercial projects, developed detailed quantity takeoffs and has supervised onsite personnel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005481/en/

Kevin Keefer, Chief Estimator at Barton Malow's Columbus office (Photo: Business Wire)

Keefer received his bachelor’s in Industrial Psychology at Ohio State University and received his associate’s degree in Construction Management Technologies. While he initially started teaching as an adjunct professor, he pivoted toward the jobsite. “A lot of it has to do with family,” says Keefer, whose two brothers worked in the field. “I had the opportunity to get involved in the industry as a leader, and was lucky enough to discover who I was and what I liked, especially in Columbus, where there’s a ton of energy.”

As a project manager for a number of contractors, including Gutknecht Construction Company, Frank Messer & Sons, Elford Incorporated and more, Keefer has succeeded in every opportunity and challenge presented to him, and believes the people he worked with have guided him to where he is now. “I was lucky to get involved with individuals who provided me with an expectation of how to act, treat people and excel,” says Keefer.

When choosing Barton Malow, Keefer was moved by the culture. “We simply do things the right way and for the right reasons,” he notes. The company’s core message of People, Projects and Communities serves as a foundational element for every new build. For Keefer, that type of groundwork has him excited to begin a new journey:

“I’m compelled to put myself in a position to help others. Being part of the Barton Malow family and bringing the drive to support the rest of the team is my goal. I want to look back and think I made the company and my family proud.”

About Barton Malow Company: Founded in 1924, Barton Malow Company is a 100% American-owned contractor serving North America in market specialties that include commercial, industrial, education, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, sports, and entertainment facilities. With more than 2,000 employees and 16 offices, the company's core purpose is to Build with the American Spirit: People, Projects and Communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005481/en/