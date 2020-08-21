Log in
Kevin P. Durkin Named 2021 Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” in the Chicago Area for Aviation Law

08/21/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clifford Law Offices partner Kevin P. Durkin was recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2021 “Lawyer of the Year” for Aviation Law.

Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year,” making this accolade particularly significant. Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity.

Kevin Durkin was chosen by his peers as “Lawyer of the Year” in Aviation Law due to his work in aviation litigation at all levels, from commercial crashes to small plane crashes. He has been involved in nearly every major commercial airline crash of the last four decades, often serving as lead counsel.

He served for four years as the Co-Chair of the Aviation Committee for the 75,000-member American Bar Association’s Section of Litigation. In that position, he chaired an annual program that brings together the best and the brightest to discuss cutting-edge issues in aviation litigation.

Mr. Durkin’s inclusion in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America marks the 10th consecutive year that Kevin has been recognized in the publication, starting in 2011.

In addition to being named “Lawyer of the Year” for Aviation Law, Durkin was also listed in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the following practice areas:

  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

To learn more about Clifford Law Offices, click here. To learn about Kevin P. Durkin, click here.

About Clifford Law Offices

Clifford Law Offices is ranked as one of the top law firms in Illinois as well as in the country. They are recognized leaders in complex personal injury and wrongful death cases such as medical malpractice, aviation litigation, products liability, premises liability, and transportation litigation. Clifford Law Offices has a reputation in class action matters, qui tam litigation or whistleblower cases, and commercial litigation cases.

Attachment 

Rachel Baker
Clifford Law Offices
rbaker@cliffordlaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
