Key COVID-19 crisis strategies for accountants… and lots of businesses

Posted on April 3, 2020 by Editor

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on fast and dramatic changes that have been challenging for people and businesses at all ends of society and the economy. Small businesses, in particular, are facing unique pressures as populations self-isolate. Accountancy Europe has created a useful guide for accountants looking to help their Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) clients weather the storm.

From helping SMEs access any available aid, to looking at ways to ease the medium term, and plan for the long term, it's a helpful set of key steps for anyone working to steer a small business through these unprecedented events.

The guidance is part of a wider collection of resources for accountants affected by the coronavirus outbreak.