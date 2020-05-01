Key Cooperative : More Bushels, Less Nitrogen

TIMING AND PLACEMENT MATTER

The corn plant uses 75% of its N after V10. By re-stocking the soil's nitrogen supply later in the season, you are better able to supply only enough to allow the corn to hit your yield goal. Plus, unlike traditional coulter sidedress systems, 360 Y-DROP gives you a much wider application window - more than 30 days from V6 - VT.

Where N is applied is just as important as when it is applied. A corn plant acquires more than 60% of its N within seven inches from the stalk base. With 360 Y-DROP, you apply N right at the base of the plant. This ensures that nearly 80% of the root mass is within the application zone.