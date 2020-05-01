Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Key Cooperative : More Bushels, Less Nitrogen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

TIMING AND PLACEMENT MATTER

The corn plant uses 75% of its N after V10. By re-stocking the soil's nitrogen supply later in the season, you are better able to supply only enough to allow the corn to hit your yield goal. Plus, unlike traditional coulter sidedress systems, 360 Y-DROP gives you a much wider application window - more than 30 days from V6 - VT.

Where N is applied is just as important as when it is applied. A corn plant acquires more than 60% of its N within seven inches from the stalk base. With 360 Y-DROP, you apply N right at the base of the plant. This ensures that nearly 80% of the root mass is within the application zone.

Disclaimer

Key Cooperative published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 18:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pKEY COOPERATIVE : Iowans Can Remain Confident in Beef as State Recognizes May Beef Month, Even as Society Faces Uncertain Times
PU
02:54pReserve Cotton Face Masks, Plastic Shields Through OMA
PU
02:44pJON TESTER : Provide Meat Processing Capacity to Montana Food Banks, Tester Demands as Pandemic Impacts Food Supply
PU
02:39pSTATEMENT : Central Bank Notes Lenders' Plans to Extend Availability of COVID-19 Payment Breaks
PU
02:39pMinister Thoko Didiza on 2020 grain harvest
PU
02:35pStocks fall as Trump's China tariff threat dampens risk appetite
RE
02:34pKEY COOPERATIVE : More Bushels, Less Nitrogen
PU
02:33pThe Fed Can't Do It All, Says Alan Blinder -- Journal Report
DJ
02:29pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Files Action Against Jones Potato Chip Co. in Ohio for Alleged PACA Violations
PU
02:29pWorld stocks fall as Trump's China tariff threat dampens risk appetite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group