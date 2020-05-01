Key Cooperative : Now booking Calf Creep Feed for the season!

05/01/2020By Amy Van Weelden
Locally manufactured in Grinnell, Iowa, our creep feed RL Calf Creep 14 B90 is an exceptional product.
A pelleted high fiber product to promote efficient gain for calves without getting fleshy
Contains 14% protein with 90 grams of Bovatec per ton
Contact one of our beef specialist to place an order today:
Justin Crocheck, 515-291-0763 | Dustin Drexler, 319-560-4442
Key Cooperative also sells Feed Train creep feeders with financing available.
