Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Key Cooperative : Reports Have Priority Over Fundamentals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 10:37am EDT
04/05/2019By Moriah Van Maanen, Field Marketing Specialist

[Attachment]

Last Friday the USDA released the Stocks and Acreage Report and after the report was released the corn market reacted very poorly. One thing to keep in mind is that the markets are run mostly by the Funds. The people who control those funds do not live in the greater area of agriculture production. Therefore, they take the report as complete truth and react to it in that way.

Upon its release, the acreage report for corn was the biggest factor influencing the market. The USDA estimated there would be approximately 3.663 million more acres of corn planted versus their estimate in December 2018. This would add millions of bushels to our carryout. After the report came out, there was a lot of objection heard from producers to the acreage number. I did some research and found out that the USDA has a Twitter feed. On this feed, a representative from the USDA was answering questions people have about the numbers in the report. Of course, one of the first questions was, 'How could the USDA predict that many corn acres when we're experiencing a major flooding event and almost 100% saturation in the soil?'. The response was that the poll was taken from producers before the flood started, therefore none of the numbers take that into consideration! Obviously, the effect will have impacts on planting but new numbers won't be released until after planting.

One thing to keep in mind as tractors start rolling and planting begins is that the market has plenty of time to correct this acreage estimate. This could come anytime between now and mid-summer. One way to capture rallies in the market (both now any anytime!) is to utilize cash offers. When setting a cash offer, you provide the strike price, bid month, and bushel amount. A cash offer can hit any time the market is trading day or night, triggering only when your requirements are met. Once triggered, a priced contract is generated. Cash offers can be entered for both old and new crop. As always, you can stay up to date with market prices by receiving our grain bid text messages. To enroll in this free service click here. So as you begin working in fields and planting your crop, keep optimistic that things will come back and correct themselves after the fallout due to this report.

Disclaimer

Key Cooperative published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 14:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:07aPHILADELPHIA UNION : Bethlehem Steel FC signs forward Shanyder Borgelin
PU
11:05aEU executive recommendations to guide future euro zone budget
RE
11:05aTrump Calls on Fed to Cut Interest Rates to Stimulate Growth--Update
DJ
11:02aU.S. Government Bonds Gain After Tame Wage Data
DJ
11:01aItaly Deputy PM Di Maio says there are partners ready for Alitalia
RE
10:53aU.S. Jobs Grew by 196,000 in March as Hiring Bounces Back
DJ
10:52aNEBRASKA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Support farmers and ranchers impacted by recent storms and flooding through local disaster relief funds
PU
10:47aICI INTERNATIONAL COCOA INITIATIVE : Nestle extend child labour monitoring coverage to over 11,000 ...
PU
10:42aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : L'Australie ratifie l'Accord sur les marchés publics de l'OMC
PU
10:42aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Australia ratifies WTO procurement pact
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About