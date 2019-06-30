Here are key dates in the U.S.-China trade conflict:

March 22, 2018: President Trump signs order authorizing imposition of tariffs against Chinese imports after the U.S. trade representative determines China has engaged in unfair trade practices.

July 6, 2018: U.S. imposes 25% tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to respond with like tariffs on U.S. imports.

Aug. 23, 2018: U.S. expands tariffs to include $16 billion more in Chinese goods, and China responds in kind.

Sept. 24, 2018: The U.S. imposes 10% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports. In response, China levies new tariffs on $60 billion in imports from the U.S.

Dec. 1, 2018: At a dinner meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Mr. Trump and President Xi Jinping agree to resume talks. The U.S. drops its threat to escalate the 10% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25% on Jan. 1.

Feb: 27, 2019: With bilateral trade talks making progress, the U.S. formally drops the threat to escalate 10% tariffs to 25%.

May 5: Mr. Trump threatens to escalate tariffs following a breakdown in talks. The U.S. says China reneged on pledges, while China accuses the the U.S. of making unreasonable demands.

May 10: The U.S. raises tariffs on the $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25% as it makes plans to levy new 25% tariffs on $300 billion in other imports.

May 13: China's State Council says it would escalate tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods already subject to levies, increasing most of them to 10%, 20% and 25% from levels at 5% and 10%, starting June 1.

June 17: The U.S. begins seven days of public hearings on the $300 billion in tariffs, which businesses complain will raise costs and hurt consumers.

June 29: On the sidelines of the G-20 in Osaka, Messrs. Trump and Xi agree to resume talks, and Mr. Trump says the U.S. will hold off plans to impose new tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods.