Key Digital Appoints Masha Tsinberg Lakhter as COO

Mount Vernon, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital, the award winning manufacturer of professional AV and control systems announces that Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, Masha Tsinberg Lakhter, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Key Digital to help the company cultivate and augment its role as a leader in the audio visual industry. The company is proud to shine a light on Masha Tsinberg Lakhter’s exemplary contributions to the company and looks forward to building the brand name under her direction. Key Digital is honored to welcome valuable female leaders like Lakhter into crucial roles within the company and ultimately promote gender diversity and women in power in the AV industry.

The change blowing through the tech and AV industry is one of inclusivity and diversification. At Key Digital the diversity among staff members has long been something to brag about, and with the invitation for Lakhter to join this vital senior role the company hopes to help set the precedent that women belong in every department in the industry.

Originally from Moscow, Russia, Lakhter spent the last fifteen years establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of marketing. As Key Digital’s Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Lakhter developed and implemented strategic marketing programs, program launches, and corporate branding for marketing collateral. After cultivating lasting success in the marketing department Lakhter is excited to move on to her new position. Effective immediately Masha Tsinberg Lakhter will assume responsibility for Key Digital’s overall strategy and execution for marketing, engineering, and operations. Lakhter will be responsible for the calibration and architecture of the organization with focus on maintaining the established excellence in every department.

“With Masha joining us as COO, Key Digital gains an executive operator with the credentials and proven background of operational excellence. Her initiative and expertise will grow our company beyond what we could hope for, and we all look forward to the positive influence she will instill in all of us,” said Mike Tsinberg, Founder and CEO of Key Digital. “Additionally, it is a tremendous celebration that we break out of the male-dominated terms of this industry. The next generation of exceptional engineers, techies, and leaders are out there right now and we want them to know that Key Digital will always support and encourage diversity in our ranks. There is still much to be done to level the playing field, but we are honored to put our best foot forward toward progress in female leadership.”

“I am excited to take on this new role to grow Key Digital to its maximum potential. I have poured the best of myself into this company as the Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, and as COO I am eager to prove myself by preserving and advancing Key Digital’s lead in our industry. As a female at Key Digital I have never once experienced a glass ceiling situation. All employees, no matter their staff status or background have a voice and have the opportunity to grow from within. I am proud to be a female senior staff member, and I promise to be a positive role model and leader for all employees, especially our amazing female staff, and hopefully every other woman throughout our industry,” said Masha Tsinberg Lakhter, COO of Key Digital.

