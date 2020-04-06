Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Key Digital Appoints Masha Tsinberg Lakhter as COO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 10:18am EDT

Mount Vernon, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital, the award winning manufacturer of professional AV and control systems announces that Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, Masha Tsinberg Lakhter, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Key Digital to help the company cultivate and augment its role as a leader in the audio visual industry. The company is proud to shine a light on Masha Tsinberg Lakhter’s exemplary contributions to the company and looks forward to building the brand name under her direction. Key Digital is honored to welcome valuable female leaders like Lakhter into crucial roles within the company and ultimately promote gender diversity and women in power in the AV industry.

The change blowing through the tech and AV industry is one of inclusivity and diversification. At Key Digital the diversity among staff members has long been something to brag about, and with the invitation for Lakhter to join this vital senior role the company hopes to help set the precedent that women belong in every department in the industry.

Originally from Moscow, Russia, Lakhter spent the last fifteen years establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of marketing. As Key Digital’s Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Lakhter developed and implemented strategic marketing programs, program launches, and corporate branding for marketing collateral. After cultivating lasting success in the marketing department Lakhter is excited to move on to her new position. Effective immediately Masha Tsinberg Lakhter will assume responsibility for Key Digital’s overall strategy and execution for marketing, engineering, and operations. Lakhter will be responsible for the calibration and architecture of the organization with focus on maintaining the established excellence in every department.

“With Masha joining us as COO, Key Digital gains an executive operator with the credentials and proven background of operational excellence. Her initiative and expertise will grow our company beyond what we could hope for, and we all look forward to the positive influence she will instill in all of us,” said Mike Tsinberg, Founder and CEO of Key Digital. “Additionally, it is a tremendous celebration that we break out of the male-dominated terms of this industry. The next generation of exceptional engineers, techies, and leaders are out there right now and we want them to know that Key Digital will always support and encourage diversity in our ranks. There is still much to be done to level the playing field, but we are honored to put our best foot forward toward progress in female leadership.”

“I am excited to take on this new role to grow Key Digital to its maximum potential. I have poured the best of myself into this company as the Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, and as COO I am eager to prove myself by preserving and advancing Key Digital’s lead in our industry. As a female at Key Digital I have never once experienced a glass ceiling situation. All employees, no matter their staff status or background have a voice and have the opportunity to grow from within. I am proud to be a female senior staff member, and I promise to be a positive role model and leader for all employees, especially our amazing female staff, and hopefully every other woman throughout our industry,” said Masha Tsinberg Lakhter, COO of Key Digital.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.  

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability. 

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

Attachment 

Masha Lakhter
Key Digital Systems
9177013238
masha@keydigital.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aFRESH PROMISE FOODS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:45aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:45aMedXtractor Corp. Provides Operational Update
NE
10:43aVESUVIUS : Statement on COVID-19
PU
10:43aGROUPE SEB : Together to face COVID-19
PU
10:43aAAC : Recovery First Treatment Center Offers Telehealth Services to Increase Access to Care Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
10:42aHighwire PR Acquires Wonderscript to Expand Digital Services
GL
10:40aEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:40aSTATS PERFORM : to Deliver Football Analytics Course in Collaboration with Birkbeck University
BU
10:40aWIRECARD AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group